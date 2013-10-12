Preview: Missouri at Georgia

Georgia is enjoying playing on the edge of late. The seventh-ranked Bulldogs will attempt to put a team away before the final seconds when they host Missouri on Saturday. Georgia was riding high after surviving against LSU but nearly fell into a trap at Tennessee before pulling out an overtime victory last week, keeping it undefeated in conference play.

The Tigers are quietly putting up their own impressive numbers on offense but are just now beginning the daunting portion of their schedule. Missouri is averaging 46.6 points behind a stout rushing attack but is playing its first ranked opponent in Georgia. The Bulldogs can put up points with the best of them but are hurting at several key positions on offense and had three players leave last week’s game with knee injuries.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Georgia -8

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-0, 1-0 SEC): The Tigers, new to the SEC as of 2012, are making their first trip to Georgia after getting blown out 41-20 at home by the Bulldogs last season. The 2013 squad already matched last season’s win total and owns four rushers, including quarterback James Franklin, with at least 278 yards and an average of 5.2 yards per carry or better. Missouri rushed for 245 yards in the 51-28 win over Vanderbilt last week while Franklin passed for 278 yards and a season-high four touchdowns.

ABOUT GEORGIA (4-1, 3-0): The Bulldogs already played three teams ranked in the top-10 and beat two - South Carolina and LSU - but had their toughest test last week at the Volunteers, when running back Keith Marshall and wide receivers Michael Bennett and Justin Scott-Wesley were all knocked out early. Aaron Murray, who became the SEC career passing leader in the contest, guided a last-second touchdown drive to force overtime and eventually grab the win, but the injuries are testing Georgia’s depth. “Football is a physical game with injuries, and other teams have injuries,” coach Mark Richt said. “Some guys are very excited about the opportunity to make some more contributions, and the rest of the guys are excited about making their phase of the game stronger.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Missouri outscored opponents in the first quarter of its two previous road games 34-0.

2. The Bulldogs are riding a 15-game home winning streak.

3. The Tigers are converting 53.8 percent of their third downs - ninth nationally.

PREDICTION: Georgia 45, Missouri 35