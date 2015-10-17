Preview: Missouri at Georgia

Georgia continues life without star running back Nick Chubb when the reeling Bulldogs host Missouri in an SEC East matchup Saturday. The loser likely will be eliminated from the division title race with a third conference defeat.

The Bulldogs have dropped two straight, including a 38-31 loss at Tennessee last week in which Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury. Sony Michel will be asked to carry the load for Georgia against a stout Missouri defense that allowed only two offensive scoring drives in last week’s 21-3 loss to Florida. Missouri has won its last six games following a loss dating to 2013. The Tigers had their homecoming spoiled by the Gators last week and will try to return the favor to the Bulldogs, who have won eight straight homecoming games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Georgia -16.

ABOUT MISSOURI (4-2, 1-2 SEC): The Tigers failed to convert their first 13 third-down tries against the Gators before a conversion in the final minute of the game. Freshman quarterback Drew Lock, making his third straight start in place of Maty Mauk (suspension), has to do a better job of keeping the offense on the field after going 16-of-39 last week. Missouri leads the SEC in scoring defense (13.5 points per game), passing defense (163.2 yards per game) and tackles for loss (9.5 per game) and relies on its defense to keep it in games.

ABOUT GEORGIA (4-2, 2-2): Michel racked up 145 yards on 22 carries after Chubb’s injury on the first play from scrimmage last week, and the sophomore likely will be the key to Georgia’s success against a strong Missouri front. If he can’t find room to run, the Bulldogs will have to go to the air with inconsistent quarterback Greyson Lambert. Georgia’s defense has been exposed the past two games, allowing 38 points in each and surrendering a season-high 519 total yards to Tennessee.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia has produced 32 plays of 25 yards or more, while Missouri has allowed only two plays of 30 yards or more and none over 40.

2. Missouri LB Kentrell Brothers leads the nation with 74 tackles and ranks second with 12.3 per game.

3. Georgia K Marshall Morgan (355) ranks eighth on the SEC’s all-time scoring list and needs nine points to pass former Auburn K Wes Bynum for seventh.

PREDICTION: Georgia 27, Missouri 13