Georgia 9, Missouri 6

Georgia used a late field goal to edge Missouri 9-6 in an offensively challenged SEC game at Athens, Ga.

Terry Godwin returned a punt to the 50-yard line with 4:27 left in the game, and Marshall Morgan kicked a 34-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining to provide the winning margin for the Bulldogs (5-2, 3-2). The decisive drive was aided by a pass interference call on Missouri cornerback Aarion Penton.

Neither Georgia nor Missouri (4-3, 1-3) could move the ball with any consistency or efficiency for most of the game. Tigers safety Ian Simon intercepted a deflected pass from Grayson Lambert on the first play of the game, returning it to the 1-yard line. Three plays later, Missouri had to settle for a field goal after those attempts netted negative-2 yards.

Missouri led 6-3 lead at halftime but Georgia got two field goals from Morgan in the second half, bookended around a 25-yard miss.

Georgia’s defense held Missouri to 164 total yards, 21 of which came on 22 carries. The Bulldogs had 298 yards, 120 on the ground.