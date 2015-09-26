Preview: Missouri at Kentucky

Missouri’s quest for a third consecutive SEC East title begins on Saturday, when the 25th-ranked Tigers travel to Kentucky for their conference opener. The Tigers have won all three meetings with the Wildcats since joining the SEC, including a 20-10 victory last season in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers are looking to extend two impressive streaks – they’ve won 11 straight road games and six consecutive SEC games – and shake off a sluggish performance a week ago. Both teams are coming off strong defensive efforts – Missouri in a 9-6 win over UConn and Kentucky in a 14-9 defeat against Florida – but are looking to get their offenses on track. Both have found themselves in their share of close games, as well, with the Tigers’ past two contests decided by a total of 10 points and all three of the Wildcats’ games decided by seven points or fewer. Kentucky has not defeated a ranked opponent since knocking off No. 18 South Carolina in 2010.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Kentucky -3.

ABOUT MISSOURI (3-0, 0-0 SEC): The Tigers’ offense has sputtered, but running back Russell Hansbrough (ankle) is likely to return to the lineup after playing sparingly in the first two games and sitting out against UConn. Missouri needs to get the ground game going to open things up for quarterback Maty Mauk, whose inexperienced receivers have had a tough time getting open. A dominant defense has kept the Tigers in games, holding opponents to 9.67 points and 217 total yards per contest while forcing six turnovers.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (2-1, 1-1): The Wildcats held Florida to a season-low 245 total yards and shut out the Gators in the second half, but they couldn’t generate enough offense to remain undefeated. Running back Boom Williams is averaging 8.1 yards per carry and an SEC-best 107.3 yards on the ground, but he was limited to 80 yards against Florida. Quarterback Patrick Towles struggled against the Gators, going 8-for-24 for 126 yards with two interceptions, and will have to be much better to keep the Tigers’ tough defense honest.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kentucky has produced points on 20 consecutive red-zone opportunities dating to last season.

2. Missouri has racked up 41 sacks, 16 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries during its 11-game road winning streak.

3. The Wildcats are 2-14 under Mark Stoops when their opponent scores first and 1-18 when trailing at halftime.

PREDICTION: Missouri 20, Kentucky 13