Kentucky QB Towles rebounds, leads upset of No. 25 Missouri

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After the worst passing performance of his career, Patrick Towles rebounded.

And then some.

Towles threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Kentucky beat 25th-ranked Missouri 21-13 on Saturday.

A week ago, Towles was the goat in the Wildcats’ 14-9 home loss to Florida. He completed just 8 of 24 passes for 126 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns.

Against Missouri, he completed 14 of his first 15 attempts and led touchdown drives of 75 and 93 yards, turning a seven-point deficit into an 11-point lead.

”I really didn’t say much (to Towles before the game),“ Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ”Just go do what he does every day. Give him support and give him a pat on the back, and I really want to make sure I don’t hinder the play caller and the quarterback.

“I was telling the team in there that I‘m pretty stingy with game balls, but I think he deserved one tonight.”

Missouri quarterback Maty Mauk completed six of his first nine attempts for 58 yards and found sophomore wide receiver J‘Mon Moore in the back of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown to stake Missouri to a 7-0 lead with 3:49 remaining in the first quarter.

Mauk, however, would falter after that start. He completed nine of his final 19 passes, finishing with 180 yards on 15 of 30 passing.

On the first snap of the second quarter, Towles eluded pressure and raced 14 yards for a touchdown -- his second rushing score of the season.

Kentucky (3-1, 2-1 SEC) became the first team to score a second-half touchdown against Missouri (3-1, 0-1) this season. After a pass interference and a drop, which would have been an interception by Missouri, the Wildcats had new life.

Towles found tight end C.J. Conrad wide open down the middle of the field for a 24-yard touchdown that put Kentucky up 14-10. It came after a Kentucky personal foul pushed the Wildcats from the nine-yard line to the 24.

“I thought it was good to see us get in attack mode and make plays when the game was on the line,” Stoops said. “We’ll grow from that, for sure.”

The middle of the field was fertile ground for Towles in his resurgent passing game.

After forcing a Missouri punt that was downed at Kentucky’s 7-yard line, Towles found Garrett Johnson running from right to left across the middle of Missouri’s defense. Thirty-five yards later, Johnson brought Kentucky out of the shadow of its end zone, but he wasn’t done.

On third-and-10 from Missouri’s 29, Johnson switched directions across the defense. Towles found him for a gain of 24. On the next play Towles threw a 5-yard touchdown to Dorian Baker.

Johnson caught six passes for 119 yards, and Towles completed 22 of 27 attempts for 249 yards.

“Some man-to-man match-ups, some mental errors,” lamented Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer. “A lot of different things. Nothing crazy, really.”

Missouri seemingly had no answer for Kentucky’s play-action passing game. The loss of one of the nation’s top defenders did not help, either.

Linebacker Kentrell Brothers -- the nation’s leading tackler entering this week -- twisted his left leg on the final play of the third quarter and was carted off the field in tears. The official word was a sprained ankle.

“This has been a huge year for him and for something for that to happen sucks,” Scherer said. “I think eventually he’s going to be alright. He’s got a lot more football ahead of him to play.”

Missouri also lost starting safety Ian Simon (head), right tackle Nate Crawford (ankle) and tight end Sean Culkin (knee).

NOTES: Kentucky started sophomore RT Kyle Meadows, who took over for freshman George Asafo-Adjei, who had started the first three games. Kentucky gave up six sacks a week ago against Florida. ... Missouri RB Morgan Steward did not travel with the team because of unspecified medical reasons. In his place, freshman Ryan Williams traveled with the team. He has not appeared in a game this season. ... Kentucky LT Jordan Swindle injured his groin in the first half and did not return.