Missouri uses tricks to down Minnesota

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Missouri reached into its bag of tricks Thursday to beat Minnesota 33-17 in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.

The Tigers seized the momentum with a risky fake punt early in the second quarter, started the second half with a successful onside kick and then scored the go-ahead touchdown after recovering a muffed punt at the Minnesota 26-yard line in the third quarter.

“That’s the difference,” Minnesota coach Jerry Kill said. “They executed their trick plays and we didn‘t.”

Running backs Russell Hansbrough and Marcus Murphy broke runs of 78 and 69 yards, respectively, in the fourth quarter to help Missouri (11-3) gain 337 yards on the ground and complete a second straight 11-win season for the first time in school history.

Tigers quarterback Maty Mauk’s second touchdown pass of the game to wide receiver Bud Sasser put the game away with 4:51 remaining.

But the unexpected tricks earlier in the game made the difference.

“I guess the reason I called them is we were executing them in practice because we worked on them so much,” Missouri coach Gary Pinkel said. “They’re great calls if they work.”

Murphy ran for 1157 yards and Hansbrough added 114, most of them on his fourth-quarter touchdown dash that was Missouri’s biggest play of the season.

Missouri defensive end Markus Golden, whose 10 tackles included 1 1/2 sacks, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“It’s a blessing just to be a part of this Mizzou team. This is one of the best days of my life,” said Golden, one of the seniors who was vocal at a team meeting in October after Missouri had lost twice in three weeks.

Pinkel said, “A lot people just kind of dismissed the thought that we’d have a good team. But with strong leadership, we got back in and kept battling, and you’re so proud of teams that do those kind of things.”

Missouri’s only loss in its final eight games was to Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner completed 14 straight passes, including a spectacular 54-yard touchdown reception by tight end Maxx Williams that put the Gophers ahead 14-13 early in the third quarter.

Williams had to leap over a lunging defender to get to the end zone.

“I saw him coming in and I just kind of closed my eyes and said, hey, I’ve got to try,” the All-Big Ten tight end said. “And it worked out.”

Leidner finished 21 of 31 for 258 yards and a touchdown.

Mauk ran 18 yards for a third-quarter touchdown that put Missouri in the lead for the final time.

After three turnovers (two by Missouri) in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the game, Minnesota (8-5) drove 80 yards to the game’s first score. Running back Rodrick Williams ran 20 yards for the touchdown, completing an 11-play drive in which Leidner completed all four of his passes.

Mauk had two of his first three passes intercepted -- by defensive back Derrick Wells in the first minute and by defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun, who prevented a touchdown by taking a long pass out of the hands of Murphy in the end zone.

Sasser, who caught touchdown passes of 25 and 7 yards, was more than willing to overlook the two picks.

“I just ran my route and that ball was perfectly placed,” he said. “I’ve seen him do that before, but those were great passes.”

Down 7-0 early in the second quarter, the Tigers faked a punt on fourth-and-3 from their own 17. Harold Brantley, a 280-pound defensive lineman, took the short snap and rambled 19 yards.

“I told him if that works, then you’re going to be starting on our short-yardage offense next year,” Pinkel said. “He says, ‘Coach, that’s gonna happen.’ It was a big momentum play.”

Murphy followed with another 19-yard run. After an exchange of punts, Missouri drove to a 22-yard field goal by Andrew Baggett for its first points with 6:39 left in the first half.

Sasser’s first touchdown catch completed a five-play, 67-yard drive that gave the Tigers their first lead with 1:04 left in the half.

Ian Simon recovered the onside kick to open the second half and Tyler Hunter recovered a muffed punt by Minnesota’s Marcus Jones at the Gophers’ 35 midway through the third quarter. Three plays later, Mauk ran 18 yards for the touchdown that put Missouri in the lead for the final time.

NOTES: It was Minnesota’s first January bowl appearance since a 21-3 win over UCLA in the 1962 Rose Bowl. ... Minnesota has lost seven straight bowls. ... Missouri ran for 125 yards in the second quarter and 145 in the fourth. ... This was the first meeting between Missouri and Minnesota since 1970.