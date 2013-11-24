FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri 24, Mississippi 10
November 24, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

Missouri 24, Mississippi 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 8 Missouri 24, Mississippi 10: Henry Josey rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Tigers snapped the Rebels’ four-game winning streak.

James Franklin went 12-of-19 for 142 yards for Missouri (10-1, 6-1 SEC) in his return from an Oct. 12 shoulder injury. Marcus Murphy added 67 yards and a touchdown on the ground while Bud Sasser had two catches for 72 yards.

Bo Wallace went 26-of-42 for 244 yards for Mississippi (7-4, 3-4). Donte Moncrief had six catches for 115 yards for the Rebels and I‘Tavius Mathers added 66 rushing yards.

Franklin started the game 8-of-8 and led two scoring drives in the first half as Josey and Murphy found the end zone for a 17-3 halftime lead. Ole Miss had a chance for more points but an 18-play drive ended with a goal-line stand and Josh Augusta blocked the ensuing field goal early in the second quarter.

Ole Miss scored just four plays after halftime on Mathers’ 45-yard run but the Tigers pushed the lead back to two scores on Josey’s 11-yard touchdown with 6:56 left in the third quarter. Ole Miss punted three times before turning the ball over on downs with 8:08 left and never got the ball back.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri coach Gary Pinkel won his 100th game with the Tigers, moving within a game of tying Don Faurot’s school record of 101 victories. ... Ole Miss scored three points in three trips into the red zone, having a field goal blocked and a fourth-down pass fail. ... Missouri has recorded a special-teams block in back-to-back games and DT Harold Brantley rushed for 26 yards on a fake punt.

