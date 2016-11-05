Preview: Missouri at South Carolina

South Carolina has surpassed last season’s win total and can take a big step toward returning to a bowl game with a homecoming victory over struggling Missouri on Saturday. The Gamecocks are aiming for their first three-game winning streak since 2014, while the Tigers have dropped four straight and are looking for their first win in SEC play.

The Gamecocks had a major breakthrough with last week’s 24-21 home win over then-No. 18 Tennessee — snapping a seven-game skid against ranked opponents — but coach Will Muschamp has cautioned his young team against overlooking Missouri. “I challenged our team about complacency, and we certainly don’t have any room for it,” Muschamp told reporters. “We don’t have any margin of error around here right now, so I really challenged our guys about the preparation it takes to be successful week in and week out.” The Tigers haven’t found much success recently – since a 79-0 drubbing of Delaware State on Sept. 24, they have allowed 35 or more points in four straight losses, including a 35-21 home defeat against Kentucky last week. Missouri has won two straight in the Columbia Cup series, including a 24-10 home victory last season.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: South Carolina -7.

ABOUT MISSOURI (2-6, 0-4 SEC): The one bright spot of late for the Tigers has been the emerging ground game, as Missouri has racked up 770 rushing yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry over the past three games behind freshman Damarea Crockett and junior Ish Witter. Quarterback Drew Lock put up huge numbers early in the season before struggling in conference play but had a decent showing against Kentucky, going 18-of-31 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. After the team’s recent defensive struggles, first-year coach Barry Odom last week reverted to the scheme used when he was the defensive coordinator, but the Tigers still surrendered 582 total yards and were gashed in the running game.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (4-4, 2-4): A pair of freshmen injected life into the Gamecocks’ inconsistent offense last week, as quarterback Jake Bentley was a steady 15-for-20 for 167 yards and two touchdowns and running back Rico Dowdle rushed for 127 yards on 27 carries. South Carolina has averaged 360 yards and 29 points in two games with Bentley under center compared with 304.5 yards and 14 points in the first six games. The defense has made big strides in Muschamp’s first season, especially in the secondary — ranking 16th nationally by holding opponents to 180.8 passing yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. South Carolina is one of six FBS teams who have held every opponent under 30 points, along with Michigan, Washington, Ohio State, Auburn and LSU.

2. Crockett (601 yards) ranks third on Missouri’s all-time freshman rushing list behind Brad Smith (1,029) and Brock Olivo (614).

3. K Elliott Fry has 329 career points, one behind Collin Mackie for the Gamecocks’ program record.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 26, Missouri 23