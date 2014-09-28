Missouri turns tables on South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Missouri did to South Carolina what the Gamecocks did to them last season. The Tigers trailed by 13 points late in the fourth quarter before rallying for a 21-20 victory in front of 83,493 stunned fans at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Maty Mauk engineered two scoring drives in the final 6:49 to rally the Tigers in their SEC opener. Junior running back Russell Hansbrough scored from a yard out on fourth down and kicker Andrew Baggett connected on the winning extra point with 1:36 remaining.

Missouri (4-1, 1-0) also converted a fourth-and-1 from its 43-yard line to keep the final drive alive.

The Tigers got within six points three plays after South Carolina took a 20-7 lead with 7:25 remaining on a 23-yard pass from senior quarterback Dylan Thompson to sophomore wide receiver Pharoh Cooper.

Mauk connected with senior receiver Bud Sasser for 41 yards on the first play and junior receiver Wesley Leftwich for 26 yards on the second play before Hansbrough scored.

Last year, South Carolina rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 27-24 in double overtime. Baggett had a chance to force a third overtime but his 24-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright. That was the only regular season SEC loss by Missouri last year.

“It’s a big, big win for us. It was the opposite a year ago,” Missouri coach Gary Pinkel said. “South Carolina had a great comeback win and did the right things in the fourth quarter. We were fortunate enough to get a win like that today.”

Baggett said he never once thought back to the disappointment of missing the field goal last season.

“I wasn’t thinking anything,” he said. “I just had to go in there and get it done. You think about going through normal things. You don’t want to try to kick it harder or faster. What we do every other time works perfect, so we had to keep doing that.”

South Carolina (3-2, 2-2) threw four straight incompletions and turned the ball over on downs with 1:12 remaining, and the Tigers ran out the clock.

“It was a tough night for us,” South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier said. “Protection wasn’t very good. Thompson has had better games. He got hit a lot tonight. They were only rushing four or five most of the time and we just didn’t pass-block all that well. Give Missouri credit; they hung in there.”

Mauk was a non-factor for the first three and a half quarters. He struggled hitting receivers and was under heavy pressure a lot of the night. Before the two fourth-quarter drives that clinched it, he had thrown for 62 yards. He more than doubled that total with 70 yards in those scoring drives.

Despite the poor showing until the fourth quarter, Mauk said the offense still had the confidence it was going to get an opportunity to pull it out. Mauk finished 12 of 34 for 162 yards, and Hansbrough accounted for all three touchdowns on runs of 18, 1 and 1 yard.

“The defense helped us out the whole game,” Mauk said. “We sat down as a group and said we have to finish. That’s what we do around Missouri. Everybody bought in and brought everything they had for that drive. The offensive line gave great protection, and when they needed to power through to get Russell in the end zone they responded.”

South Carolina saw an opportunity to gain more control in the SEC East race. Missouri is the only unbeaten team on that side of the league right now, and the Tigers have played only one SEC contest.

The Gamecocks played much better on the defensive side of the ball but the inability to finish drives turned out to be pivotal. South Carolina had to settle for a 41-yard field in the third quarter after having and first-and-goal from the 6-yard line.

Senior tight end Rory Anderson dropped a sure touchdown pass on the first play before Thompson lost 17 yards on consecutive plays -- a 6-yard loss on a quarterback draw and an 11-yard sack that forced Elliott Fry to kick a 41-yard field goal for a 13-7 lead instead of 17-7.

“We had a little play action down on the goal line and (Anderson) couldn’t hold on to it,” Spurrier said. “Things change there and then we get sacked a couple of times. We had a lot of sacks. But (Fry) made all of his field goals so we thought we were going to get out of it.”

Thompson finished 21 of 37 for 219 yards, but the Gamecocks suffered several drops and couldn’t move the chains with any consistency.

“They probably played as sound of a defense as anybody we’ve faced,” Thompson said. “If they’re playing cover 2, they’re going to be really deep and we have to hit the underneath routes. That’s why it was big for us to stay ahead of the chains tonight. But we didn’t do a good job of that and that’s got to be on me. I’ve got to take what is given more often.”

NOTES: South Carolina senior QB Dylan Thompson became the 13th player in school history to surpass 3,000 passing yards. He accomplished the feat on a 27-yard completion to Pharoh Cooper in the first quarter. ... Missouri junior DE Shane Ray added two sacks in the first half to run his season total to eight, tops in the SEC. ... South Carolina came into the game with four sacks in the first four games but got sacks from J.T. Surratt and Gerald Dixon in the first half. Even though they pressured Mauk in the second half, they didn’t record a sack.