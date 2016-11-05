South Carolina knocks off Missouri

South Carolina's freshmen tandem of quarterback Jake Bentley and running back Rico Dowdle had big games, and the Gamecocks beat struggling Missouri 31-21 in SEC play on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

Bentley threw a pair of first-half touchdowns, and Dowdle rushed for 149 yards with a go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter for the Gamecocks (5-4, 3-4), who have won three straight games.

Rashad Fenton had a momentum-shifting interception at the goal line, one play after Missouri had picked up a fourth-and-1 inside South Carolina territory. Bentley followed the pick by leading a nine-play, 98-yard drive, capped by a 20-yard highlight reel touchdown run by Dowdle. The Gamecocks led 28-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ish Witter and Damarea Crockett had touchdown runs for the Tigers, and quarterback Drew Lock threw a touchdown pass to Kendall Blanton early in the third quarter to tie the score at 21-21.

Lock completed 23 of 40 passes for 302 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Bentley, in only his second career SEC start, completed 22 of 28 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Missouri (2-7, 0-5) has lost five straight games.

South Carolina kicker Elliott Fry booted a 24-yard field goal and made all four of his extra-point attempts, setting the school record with 331 career points.