Preview: Missouri at Tennessee

Tennessee looks to preserve its hopes of an SEC East title when the Volunteers host Missouri on Saturday. Despite a three-game skid last month, the Vols can still earn a spot in the SEC title game by winning their final two games paired with a Florida loss Saturday at LSU.

The Volunteers kept their championship dream alive with a 49-36 win over Kentucky last week, as they rolled up huge offensive numbers for the second straight game. Missouri snapped an 11-game SEC losing streak with last week’s 26-17 home win over Vanderbilt. The Tigers will try to end an eight-game skid on the road, where they haven’t won since a victory at Arkansas State in the second game of the 2015 season. Missouri has won three of the four previous meetings, including both of its trips to Tennessee, but the Volunteers claimed a 19-8 win on the Tigers' home turf last year.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Tennessee -16.

ABOUT MISSOURI (3-7, 1-5 SEC): The Tigers boasted a prolific passing attack early in the season behind sophomore quarterback Drew Lock, but they have been more balanced of late with the emergence of freshman running back Damarea Crockett. Crockett is averaging 118.4 rushing yards over the past five games and rushed for 154 yards in last week’s win. The defense has improved since head coach Barry Odom resumed play-calling duties, especially when it comes to stopping the run, which was a huge concern during a five-game losing streak.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (7-3, 3-3): The Vols’ hopes are pinned firmly to quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who is responsible for more points (174) than any player in the SEC with 21 passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores. Dobbs is the team’s leading rusher (470 yards) and put up 147 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as the Vols rolled up a season-high 376 yards rushing against Kentucky. The defense consistently has stopped the pass but has been gashed on the ground at times, allowing 350 or more rushing yards three times — including a season-high 443 last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tennessee DE Derek Barnett has 10 sacks this season and 30 in his career, two shy of Reggie White’s school record of 32. Barnett’s 49 career tackles for loss are four shy of Leonard Little’s school mark.

2. Crockett (837) needs 193 rushing yards to surpass Brad Smith’s school record for a freshman of 1,029 set in 2002.

3. Tennessee has won seven straight games in November dating to a 29-21 loss to Missouri in 2014.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 33, Missouri 20