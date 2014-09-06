Preview: Missouri at Toledo

Missouri’s Marcus Murphy earned first-team All-SEC honors as a return specialist in 2012, and the senior already has delivered a difference-making play on special teams through one game in 2014. Murphy and the No. 22-ranked Tigers travel to Toledo on Saturday looking to build on a season-opening 38-18 victory over South Dakota State, a game that was closer than comfortable until Murphy returned a third-quarter kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers only generated 393 yards of total offense in the victory, but sophomore quarterback Maty Mauk fired three touchdown passes.

The Tigers were inconsistent at times and led by only three points before Murphy’s return started a game-ending 17-0 burst. The Rockets started slowly in their opener, trailing New Hampshire 14-3 before quarterback Phillip Ely fired four touchdown passes to fuel Toledo’s 54-20 rout. The Tigers forced three turnovers and beat Toledo 38-23 last season despite being outgained, 387-384.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Missouri, - 3.5

ABOUT MISSOURI (1-0): Russell Hansbrough started his season with a career-high 126 rushing yards on 20 carries in the opener, helping to balance Mauk’s 13-of-21 performance for 178 yards. Murphy finished with 204 all-purpose yards and Darius White – one of six receivers to catch a pass from Mauk – reeled in two touchdown passes. The Tigers did surrender 365 yards to the Jackrabbits, but held South Dakota State to 44 rushing yards on 31 carries after allowing a 75-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter.

ABOUT TOLDEO (1-0): Ely, who threw four passes for Alabama during its 2012 national championship season, finished 24-for-34 for 337 yards against New Hampshire in his first career start as the Rockets rolled up 666 yards of total offense. Sophomore Kareem Hunt ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the opener to post his sixth career 100-yard rushing game. The Rockets recorded four sacks against New Hampshire.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Mauk became the third quarterback in Missouri history to throw three touchdowns of at least 29 yards in a season opener.

2. Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel coached at Toledo from 1991-2000 and won 73 games during his tenure, most in school history.

3. Missouri has forced at least one turnover in 45 consecutive games, the nation’s longest streak.

PREDICTION: Missouri 42, Toledo 17