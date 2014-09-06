Missouri routs Toledo in Pinkel’s homecoming

TOLEDO, Ohio -- He might be coaching a different team, but Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel proved on Saturday he still owns the Glass Bowl, home to the Toledo Rockets.

The winningest coach in Toledo history led the No. 24 Missouri Tigers to a 49-24 victory over the Rockets in his first visit back since leaving for Columbia in 2000.

“I‘m glad this day is over with,” Pinkel said. “Just coming here and playing, and all the other stuff that goes with that, [it’s a little distracting]. I just have so many great memories here. The people have always been good to me. I‘m very fortunate to have been a head coach here.”

The Tigers shredded the Toledo defense to the tune of 502 yards and 25 first downs. They converted on 9 of 17 third downs.

Sophomore quarterback Maty Mauk led Missouri’s barrage. He completed 21 of 32 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns, two of them going to senior wide receiver Jimmie Hunt.

Mauk also ran for 36 yards and another touchdown.

It was also a homecoming of sorts for Mauk, who played his high school ball about an hour south of Toledo in Kenton, Ohio.

“Just to see all these people I haven’t seen since high school and for them to be able to cheer like they were, it was awesome feeling,” he said. “It was something I had to block out to make sure we played at a high level.”

If there was a negative, it was that Mauk threw two interceptions. Pinkel said Mauk will have to get better to avoid turning the ball over.

For the Rockets (1-1), the quarterback situation is a much different story. Junior Phillip Ely was injured.

Head coach Matt Campbell would only say that it’s a knee injury, and it “doesn’t look good.”

History repeated itself in the first half for the Rockets, and not in a good way.

A year ago in Columbia, costly turnovers killed Toledo’s bid for an upset. Today’s first half looked similar.

Trailing 14-7 near the end of the first quarter, Toledo senior safety Jordan Haden picked off Mauk and appeared to return it inside the red zone. However, Missouri senior receiver Bud Sasser chased him down and stripped the ball, which was recovered by Missouri.

Trailing 14-7 in the second, Ely threw an interception, which was returned by sophomore cornerback Aarion Penton to the Toledo 37-yard line.

The Tigers pushed their lead to 21-7 two plays later when Mauk ran around the left side from a yard out.

“We had multiple opportunities in the first and second half to get right back in the football game,” Campbell said. “We have to continue to grow up.”

Missouri (2-0) extended its lead to 35-7 when junior running back Marcus Murphy hauled in a 13-yard screen pass for a touchdown.

The Rockets finally punched back on the ensuing drive.

Sophomore running back Kareem Hunt ripped off a 45-yard run on third-and-1 from the Missouri 46-yard line and ran it in for the score a play later to make it 35-14.

Hunt finished with 148 yards and the three touchdowns on 15 carries.

“It’s encouraging but it doesn’t mean much because we didn’t get the win,” Hunt said. “I could run for 57 yards and if we get the win, I’d be happy.”

After junior cornerback Chris Dukes picked off Mauk and returned it to the Missouri 43, the Rockets inched closer. Hunt again found the end zone from a yard out and pulled UT within 14 with 5:18 to play in the third quarter.

Missouri quieted the crowd on its next drive. Mauk found Sasser for a 25-yard touchdown, giving the Tigers another 21-point cushion. Sasser caught five passes for 121 yards.

“I don’t think we played to our capabilities,” Campbell said. “It comes down to us and how we prepare.”

NOTES: Attendance was announced at 24,196, the largest Glass Bowl crowd since Sept. 15, 2012, when Toledo hosted Bowling Green. ... The teams played once before, with the Tigers winning 38-23 in Columbia last year. ... Toledo freshman G Nate Jeppesen was injured on a kick return. ... Ely was injured late in the third quarter when he took the snap, took one step and immediately went to the ground. Sophomore Logan Woodside took his place. ... This was the first time an SEC team had played at Toledo.