Preview: Missouri at Vanderbilt

Missouri looks to remain unbeaten when it opens its Southeastern Conference slate at Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Tigers have averaged 45.5 points - eighth in the country - through four games and are coming off a 41-19 victory over Arkansas State. After falling behind 16-14 in the third quarter, the Tigers scored 27 points in the last 18:39.

Vanderbilt is coming off back-to-back wins, most recently blowing out Alabama-Birmingham 52-24 last week. Jerron Seymour paved the way with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Since falling to No. 12 South Carolina 35-25 on Sept. 14, the Commodores have outscored opponents 76-31.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSS, ESPN3. LINE: Vanderbilt -1.5

ABOUT MISSOURI (4-0, 0-0 SEC East): Senior quarterback James Franklin leads the Tigers with 1,129 passing yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Dorial Green-Beckham is his top outside threat, hauling in 21 passes for 334 yards and four scores. Russell Hansbrough and Henry Josey have balanced the rushing load, totaling a combined 573 yards and seven touchdowns.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (3-2, 0-2): Austyn Carta-Samuels paces the pass-heavy Commodores with 1,223 yards, eight touchdowns and five picks. He has completed 73.2 percent of his passes in the last two games, but also thrown an interception in each victory. Jordan Matthews has caught nearly half of Carta-Samuels completions - 40-of-88 - for 586 yards and four touchdowns while Seymour leads Vanderbilt with 286 rushing yards and six scores.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Missouri and No. 1 Alabama are the only two undefeated SEC teams.

2. Vanderbilt is tied for 43rd in the country in points (34.8) and 45th in points against (21.6).

3. The Commodores coach is also named James Franklin.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 28, Missouri 27