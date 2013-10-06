(Updated: CORRECTS total yards in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Missouri 51, Vanderbilt 28: James Franklin completed 19-of-28 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Tigers defeated the Commodores to remain undefeated.

L‘Damian Washington caught three passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns while Marcus Lucas and Eric Waters each caught TD passes for Missouri (5-0, 1-0 SEC). Henry Josey added 69 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers while Franklin chipped in 63 yards on the ground.

Austyn Carta-Samuels was 29-for-41 with 338 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-3). Jordan Matthews caught seven balls for 123 yards and a touchdown, and leading rusher Jerron Seymour finished with 96 yards from scrimmage - 65 on the ground.

Missouri scored the first 20 points - all in the first quarter - as Franklin connected with Washington (26 yards) and Waters (11), and kicker Andrew Baggett hit from 44 and 29. Josey’s 5-yard TD and Baggett’s 41-yard field goal gave the Tigers a 30-7 halftime edge.

Carta-Samuels threw for one third-quarter touchdown and ran for another, but Vanderbilt only got as close as 37-21 with 3:19 left in the third. A Franklin-to-Washington 45-yard scoring strike with 9:13 left finished the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri entered the game eighth in the country in scoring at 45.5 points per game. ... Matthews has logged 100-plus receiving yards in five of six games this season. ... The teams combined for 991 yards of total offense.