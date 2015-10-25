Vanderbilt 10, Missouri 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- In an epic defensive struggle, Vanderbilt’s ability to move the ball just enough proved to be the difference in the Commodores’ 10-3 victory over Missouri at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday.

The Commodores, led by 157 rushing yards between running backs Ralph Webb and Darrius Sims, kept the ball for 38:24 and had 18 first downs to the Tigers’ 10, giving coach Derek Mason his first Southeastern Conference win.

Missouri went more than 40 minutes between first downs, and yet the Tigers still had a chance to win late after Vandy’s Tommy Openshaw hit a 40-yard field goal, putting VU up 10-3 with 9:12 left.

Openshaw clanked a 32-yard attempt off the right upright with 1:58 left, giving Missouri one last chance. The Tigers moved to the VU 13-yard line with under a minute to play, but four incompletions killed the drive.

Missouri managed just one first down in the first half, but the Tigers managed a field goal thanks to defensive end Charles Harris’ sack and subsequent strip of Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur. That set up Andrew Baggett’s 35-yard field goal with 1:17 left in the half.

Vanderbilt’s score came with 11:27 left in the half, when Webb dove over on a third-and-goal from the shadow of the Tigers’ goal line.