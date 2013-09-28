FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri State 37, Illinois State 10
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
September 28, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

Missouri State 37, Illinois State 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Missouri State 37, Illinois State 10: Kierra Harris threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and the host Bears forced five turnovers to win the Missouri Valley Conference opener against the Redbirds.

Mikael Cooper-Falls rushed for 95 yards on 16 carries for Missouri State (1-4, 0-1), which had 375 total yards and finished with a 272-46 edge in rushing yards.

Blake Winkler completed 15-of-29 passes for 168 yards but threw an interception and lost two fumbles for Illinois State (1-3, 0-1), which entered the game ranked 24th in the FCS Coaches’ Poll.

Harris had first half touchdown passes of 3 yards to tight end Matt Swan and 73 yards to wide receiver Dorian Buford, the latter which put the Bears ahead 14-10 at halftime. The Bears extended the lead to 11 points on a 3-yard run by Harris early in the third quarter after cornerback Sybhrian Berry recovered a Winkler fumble at the Illinois State 3-yard line.

Another Winkler fumble set up a 23-yard field goal by Marcelo Bonani to make it 24-10, and the Bears added fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns by Phoenix Johnson (12 yards) and Cedric Miller (15 yards). Collin Keoshian had a 1-yard touchdown run and Nick Aussieker booted a 22-yard field goal to account for the scoring for the Redbirds.

