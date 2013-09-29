Missouri State 37, Illinois State 10: Kierra Harris threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and the host Bears forced five turnovers to win the Missouri Valley Conference opener against the Redbirds.

Mikael Cooper-Falls rushed for 95 yards on 16 carries for Missouri State (1-4, 0-1), which had 375 total yards and finished with a 272-46 edge in rushing yards.

Blake Winkler completed 15-of-29 passes for 168 yards but threw an interception and lost two fumbles for Illinois State (1-3, 0-1), which entered the game ranked 24th in the FCS Coaches’ Poll.

Harris had first half touchdown passes of 3 yards to tight end Matt Swan and 73 yards to wide receiver Dorian Buford, the latter put the Bears ahead 14-10 at halftime. The Bears extended the lead to 11 points on a 3-yard run by Harris early in the third quarter after cornerback Sybhrian Berry recovered a Winkler fumble at the Illinois State 3-yard line.

Another Winkler fumble set up a 23-yard field goal by Marcelo Bonani to make it 24-10, and the Bears added fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns by Phoenix Johnson (12 yards) and Cedric Miller (15 yards). Collin Keoshian had a 1-yard touchdown run and Nick Aussieker booted a 22-yard field goal to account for the scoring for the Redbirds.