Preview: Missouri State at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy hopes whatever momentum the Cowboys gained in last week’s near-upset of the defending national champions will carry over to Saturday’s home opener against Missouri State. The young Cowboys rallied from a 17-point deficit before falling 37-31 to top-ranked Florida State but found playmakers on both sides of the ball. Junior-college transfer Tyreek Hill sped to 278 all-purpose yards — a school record for a player in his Oklahoma State debut — including eight rushes for 44 yards, six catches for 62 yards and two 40-yard kickoff returns.

“And we’re taking suggestions (to get Hill more touches),” Gundy joked during his Monday press conference. “There’s a box outside. Drop it in there. You’ve seen a lot of plays. Any of them that you know for sure work, drop it in the box.” The Cowboys also got a big game from sophomore defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who earned the Big 12’s defensive player of the week award after recording six tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups. The Cowboys have never lost to Missouri State, which opened its season with a 34-27 come-from-behind victory at Northwestern State.

TV: 3:30 pm. ET, Fox Sports Oklahoma. LINE: None

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (1-0): Senior quarterback Kierra Harris threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 66 yards in the opener, moving into 10th place on the school’s career total offense list (3,024). Senior Julian Burton, who has caught at least one pass in 21 straight games, had four receptions for a career-high 140 yards and a 41-yard touchdown and is also dangerous on returns. Safety Caleb Schaffitzel needs two tackles to reach 300 career stops for the Bears, who are 1-29 against FBS programs since joining Division I in 1982.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (0-1): Junior quarterback J.W. Walsh showed he is a dual threat, running for 51 yards and two scores and throwing for 203 yards and a long touchdown. Running back Desmond Roland, who led the Big 12 with 16 touchdowns last year, was held to 28 yards and a goal-line score on 12 carries before leaving the game with an injury in the second half, and his status is uncertain. Ogbah, junior Jimmy Bean and the Oklahoma State defensive line were able to disrupt Florida State’s offense and the Cowboys forced a turnover for the 22nd straight game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma State leads the series 6-0 while allowing just 10 points per game to the Bears.

2. Oklahoma State held Florida State to 4-of-14 on third down (28.6 percent) in the opener after the Seminoles were third nationally last year at 52.2 percent.

3. The Cowboys have scored 20 or more point in 53 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the country and the second longest streak since Division I split in 1978 (USC had 63 straight between 2002-2006).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 52, Missouri State 10