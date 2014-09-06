Oklahoma State 40, Missouri State 23: Junior quarterback Daxx Garman went 16-of-26 for 244 yards and two touchdown passes in his first action since 2009 to lead the Cowboys past the visiting Bears.

Brandon Sheperd had four catches for 131 yards and a touchdown to lead Oklahoma State (1-1) and Jhajuan Seales added three catches for 54 yards and a score. Tyreek Hill rushed for 62 yards, Rennie Childs added a pair of rushing touchdowns and the Cowboys blocked three kicks in the first half.

Kierra Harris went 14-of-21 for 206 yards and hit Julian Burton for two touchdowns to lead Missouri State (1-1). Burton finished with six catches for 86 yards to extend his streak to 22 games with a catch, and Phoenix Johnson added 61 rushing yards.

Oklahoma State’s Jordan Sterns blocked a punt and returned it 19 yards to set up Childs’ 2-yard touchdown run, capping the drive where starting quarterback J.W. Walsh hurt his foot with a 10-0 lead. The Bears answered with Burton’s 34-yard touchdown catch but the extra point was blocked by James Castleman.

The Cowboys followed Childs’ short second touchdown run with Ofa Hautau’s blocked field goal, and Garman hit Sheperd for an 87-yard touchdown three plays later for a 24-6 lead with seven minutes left in the first half. Seales grabbed a tipped pass for a 21-yard score early in the third quarter for a 34-6 lead before the Bears got late scores on Calan Crowder’s 1-yard touchdown run and Burton’s 26-yard catch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Garman threw for 2,500 yards as a junior at Jones (Okla.) High School in 2009 but did not play after transferring to Southlake (Texas) Carroll for his senior year, redshirted at Arizona in 2011, sat out 2012 after transferring to Oklahoma State and did not play last year. ... Garman’s 87-yard touchdown to Sheperd was the second-longest pass play in Oklahoma State history behind Zac Robinson’s 95-yard throw to Jeremy Broadway in 2008. ... Oklahoma State running back Desmond Roland (ribs) did not play after leaving last week’s game with an injury.