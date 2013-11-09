Missouri State 37, Southern Illinois 27: Ashton Glaser threw for 310 yards and two scores as the visiting Bears held on for the win over their Missouri Valley Conference rivals.

Julian Burton had seven catches for 119 yards and Gannon Sinclair had two receiving touchdowns for Missouri State (5-6, 5-2), which has won four consecutive games. Kiera Harris added 60 yards rushing with a score and the Bears racked up 510 yards of total offense.

John Lantz had a game-high 139 yards receiving on six catches while also throwing for a score for Southern Illinois (5-5, 3-3 MVC). Malcom Agnew added 71 yards rushing with a score on 13 carries for the Salukis, who totaled 361 offensive yards.

Tay Willis returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a score and Josh Sullivan caught a 23-yard score to give the give the Salukis an early 14-0 first-quarter lead. The Bears rallied to tie it at 14 after Harris scored on a 46-yard run and Missouri State scored 17 second-quarter points for a 24-17 halftime lead.

Southern Illinois pulled within four after Thomas Kinney kicked a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter but Glaser responded with his second touchdown pass to Sinclair on the ensuing drive. The Salukis threatened again with a 1-yard score from Agnew in the fourth but the Bears snuffed out a fake punt and capitalized on the good field position with a touchdown run by Glaser from a yard out to secure the win.