Missouri State 38, Western Illinois 27: Ashton Glaser threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores to lead the visiting Bears to their fifth straight win over the Leathernecks.

Glaser, who also accounted for three touchdowns in his first start of the season a week ago, was 10-for-16 for 133 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to Julian Burton which opened the scoring. Ryan Heaston added a 46-yard rushing touchdown for Missouri State (3-6, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference).

Trenton Norvell threw four touchdown passes for Western Illinois (3-6, 1-4) which has lost four straight and six of its last seven. Hi-C Scott caught two scoring passes and finished with 104 yards on four catches.

Missouri State scored touchdowns on it first three possessions and never trailed. Heaston’s touchdown gave the Bears a 14-0 lead and the Leathernecks fumbled the ensuing kickoff, setting up Glaser’s first score from 2 yards out.

J.C. Baker led Western Illinois with 74 yards on 23 carries, but Missouri State posted more than 300 yards of offense (311) for the third straight game. Norvell hit Fredson Salomon with an 18-yard touchdown pass with 7:10 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 28-20, but the Leathernecks couldn’t get any closer.