Air Force 63, Morgan State 7

Air Force scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and never looked back in opening the season with a 63-7 rout of FCS member Morgan State at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday.

Nine different players found their way into the end zone for the Falcons (1-0), who rolled up 513 total yards, including 394 on the ground, in winning their 11th straight home opener. It also was the 15th consecutive victory over an FCS opponent for Air Force, which received a 4-of-7, 119-yard, two-TD passing performance from Nate Romine and 82 rushing yards and a touchdown from tailback D.J. Johnson.

Senior quarterback Moses Skillon finished 13-of-25 for 142 yards and an interception and scored the Bears’ lone touchdown on a 2-yard run for Morgan State (0-1), which entered the season with 20 returning starters from its 2014 Mid-Eastern Conference championship squad. The Bears, however, were thrown for a loss Friday, when 10 players - including All-MEAC tailback Herb Walker Jr. - were hit with academic suspensions.

After Morgan State punted on its first possession, Romine marched the Falcons 66 yards in six plays, capped by a 26-yard scoring toss to Jalen Robinette. Air Force scored on a 3-yard Johnson run following a missed 42-yard field goal by the Bears and tacked on a 13-yard TD run by Benton Washington and a 75-yard punt return by Garrett Brown on the ensuing two times it had the ball to go up 28-0 with 8:35 remaining in the second quarter.

Morgan State got on the board with Skillon’s 2-yard scoring scramble to trim the deficit to 28-7 just before halftime, but the hosts countered with four third-quarter touchdowns, including a 22-yard interception return from defensive back Roland Ladipo.