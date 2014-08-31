FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eastern Michigan 31, Morgan State 28
August 31, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Eastern Michigan 31, Morgan State 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS completion yardage, second sentence, second graph)

Eastern Michigan 31, Morgan State28: Ryan Brumfield scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the hostEagles rallied in the second half to top the Bears in their seasonopener.

Bronson Hill led Eastern Michigan(1-0) with 114 yards on 19 carries, while Darius Jackson rushed 17times for 73 yards and a score. Reginald Bell Jr. and Brogan Robackcombined for 99 yards passing, averaging just 5.5 yards percompletion.

Morgan State (0-1) won theyardage battle, 479-391, but committed the game’s only turnover andgave up a touchdown on a blocked punt. Robert Council completed 18-of-28 passes for 269 yards and three scores, while Lamont Brown III had124 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Bears jumped on top midwaythrough the first on Brown’s 3-yard scoring scamper, but the Eagleshad a pair of scores — Jackson’s 1-yard run and Nathan Adams’ scoreoff a blocked punt — to take the lead at the end of the first.Brumfield scored from 16 yards out to push the lead to 14, but MorganState got a pair of touchdown passes from Council to draweven at the half.

Council connected with ThomasMartin on a 75-yard scoring strike to put the Bears back on top, butless than four minutes later, Brumfield tied it with a 14-yardscamper. Dylan Mulder connected on a 42-yard field goal with 13:41 toplay to put Eastern Michigan ahead for good, and the Eagles held offthe Bears — and a lightning delay — to earn the victory.

