Morgan State 38, Howard 35: Chris Moller kicked a 38-yard field goal with 28 seconds left as the Bears survived blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in the New York Urban League Football Classic in East Rutherford, N.J.

Herb Walker Jr. rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries and Robert Council added a pair of touchdown passes for Morgan State (2-2, 1-0 MEAC), which led 35-21 with less than nine minutes remaining before surrendering a pair of touchdowns. Council completed 13-of-22 passes for 168 yards and added 90 yards and a score rushing for the Bears, who beat the Bison (1-3, 0-1) for the 10th time in the past 13 meetings.

Greg McGhee rushed for 74 yards and three touchdowns and completed 16-of-35 passes for 229 yards for Howard, which trailed 14-0 before rallying to forge a halftime time. William Parker added two rushing touchdowns, including a 10-yard run with 2:27 remaining to tie the game at 35-35.

Parker scored from 1 yard out with 1:07 left in the third period to bring Howard within 28-21 before Orlando Johnsons 82-yard kickoff return set up Walkers 17-yard touchdown reception from Council on the final play of the quarter. McGhees 4-yard run midway through the fourth quarter pulled the Bison within seven and, after Parker tied the game, Walker carried five times on the final Morgan State drive to set up Mollers game-winning kick.

McGhee scored on a 4-yard run three plays after Howards Damon Gresham-Chisolm recovered a Walker fumble to bring the Bison within 35-28. Morgan State reached the end zone on its first two possessions  on Walkers 1-yard run and Councils 2-yard rush  but the Bison rallied with McGhee touchdown runs of 3 yards and 1 yard to tie the game with 4:56 left before halftime.