Morgan State 34, North Carolina Central 22: Seth Higgins threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the visiting Bears thrashed the Eagles.

Higgins completed 5-of-8 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown while adding nine carries for 55 yards and a score for Morgan State (2-5, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Lamont Brown III rushed for a game-high 98 yards and a touchdown.

Lamar Scruggs caught a game-high seven passes for 92 yards to lead the Eagles (3-4, 1-2), but quarterback Jordan Reid completed just 12-of-22 passes for 124 yards and two interceptions. North Carolina Central managed just 44 rushing yards on 20 carries.

A Brown 6-yard score and Higgins 11-yard TD gave Morgan State a 14-0 lead with 5:38 left in the first quarter. Higgins then found Graylin Harrison for a 27-yard scoring strike at the end of the frame to extend the cushion to 21-0.

Reid’s 9-yard score and an Olen Parent 41-yard field goal pulled North Carolina Central within 24-10 at halftime before Chris Moller hit his second field goal and Robert Council rushed in from 4 yards out to push Morgan State’s lead to 34-10 with 10:45 to play. Adrian Wilkins returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and Reid’s replacement, Malcolm Bell, finished the scoring with a 5-yard toss to DeMario Johnson with 4:22 left.