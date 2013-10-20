FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan State 34, North Carolina Central 22
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
October 20, 2013 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

Morgan State 34, North Carolina Central 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Changed “Olen” to “Oleg” in final graph. Minor editing elsewhere.)

Morgan State 34, North Carolina Central 22: Seth Higgins threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the visiting Bears thrashed the Eagles.

Higgins completed 5-of-8 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown while adding nine carries for 55 yards and a score for Morgan State (2-5, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Lamont Brown III rushed for a game-high 98 yards and a touchdown.

Lamar Scruggs caught a game-high seven passes for 92 yards to lead the Eagles (3-4, 1-2), but quarterback Jordan Reid completed just 12-of-22 passes for 124 yards and two interceptions. North Carolina Central managed just 44 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Brown’s 6-yard score and Higgins’ 11-yard TD gave Morgan State a 14-0 lead with 5:38 left in the first quarter. Higgins then found Graylin Harrison for a 27-yard scoring strike at the end of the frame to extend the cushion to 21-0.

Reid’s 9-yard score and Oleg Parent’s 41-yard field goal pulled North Carolina Central within 24-10 at halftime before Chris Moller hit his second field goal and Robert Council rushed in from 4 yards out to push Morgan State’s lead to 34-10 with 10:45 to play. Adrian Wilkins returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and Reid’s replacement, Malcolm Bell, finished the scoring with a 5-yard toss to DeMario Johnson with 4:22 left.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.