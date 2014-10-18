FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan State 21, North Carolina Central 20
October 18, 2014

Morgan State 21, North Carolina Central 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES end of graph 2 to avoid repetition ADDS "with 2:35 to go" in graph 4)

Morgan State 21, North Carolina Central 20: Robert Council’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Andrew King with 32 seconds remaining capped a stunning comeback that lifted the Bears over the visiting Eagles.

Morgan State (4-3, 3-1 MEAC) trailed 20-7 with 12:42 remaining in the game before scoring two touchdowns in the final 9:03 to hand North Carolina Central (3-4, 2-1) its first loss in league play. Council rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown while Herb Walker, Jr. ran for 67 and scored the first of the Bears’ two fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 4-yard run to pull Morgan State within 20-14.

North Carolina Central’s Malcolm Bell threw for 207 yards and a touchdown while Quentin Atkinson finished with eight receptions for 91 yards and a score. Adrian Wilkins added seven catches for the Eagles, who were coming off back-to-back wins over Howard and South Carolina State.

After Eric Fenton missed a 51-yard field goal with 2:35 to go, Council engineered a 10-play, 66-yard drive which ended with his scoring pass to King. With 3:58 left in the third quarter, Atkinson’s 8-yard touchdown reception from Bell gave the Eagles a 17-7 lead.

Morgan State’s Deadrick Jones forced and recovered a fumble by Wilkins at the Eagles 27 to set up his team’s first touchdown. The Bears scored 34 seconds into the second quarter on a 15-yard run by Council.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
