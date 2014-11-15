FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan State 24, South Carolina State 21
November 15, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

Morgan State 24, South Carolina State 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS extra line space before lede CORRECTS yardage on Spearman TD, first sentence, fifth graph.)

Morgan State 24, South Carolina State 21: Moses Skillon threw for two touchdowns and rushed for the game-winner as the Bears snapped a nine-game losing streak against the visiting Bulldogs.

Skillon finished 25-of-43 for 289 yards and two interceptions for Morgan State (6-5, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic). Andrew King led the Bears with 11 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown and Ladarious Spearman added five catches for 46 yards and a score.

Jalen Simmons rushed for 82 yards and Justin Taylor added 29 rushing yards and two scores for South Carolina State (7-4, 5-2). The Bulldogs were outgained 448-207 but had a 21-17 lead late after Antonio Hamilton’s 98-yard kickoff return.

Taylor put the Bulldogs on the board with a 1-yard score late in the first quarter but Morgan State scored 10 unanswered points for a halftime lead. Skillon hit King for a 55-yard touchdown with 4:31 left before the break and Chris Moller, who hit a 44-yard field goal earlier, missed a 45-yard field goal in the final minute of the half.

The Bulldogs fumbled a field-goal attempt after Phillip Henry returned an interception to the Morgan State 13 before the teams traded three scores in a five-minute span - Taylor’s 3-yard run, Skillon’s 18-yard TD to Spearman and Hamilton’s return - to put South Carolina State ahead with 12:07 left. Skillon completed three passes and Herb Walker Jr. converted a fourth down on the ground before Skillon scampered in from 9 yards out with 58 seconds left.

