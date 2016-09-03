Preview: Murray State at Illinois

Former NFL coach Lovie Smith's first year at Illinois, which begins with a non-conference game against visiting Murray State on Saturday, marks the 127th season for the Illini. That addition has generated plenty of optimism at the Big Ten school as the teams meet for the first time.

Illinois lost its top three tacklers to graduation, but its strength along the defensive line is anchored by NFL prospect Dawuane Smoot, Carroll Phillips, Ryan Bain and Chunky Clements. Hardy Nickerson Jr., son of the former NFL star and current Illini defensive coordinator, transferred to Champaign and adds a boost to the linebacking crew. Both teams open with terrific returning quarterbacks in KD Humphries (Murray State) and Wes Lunt. Humphries threw for 3,778 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year, while Lunt enters his third season as a starter after throwing for 2,761 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: None

ABOUT MURRAY STATE (2015: 3-8): Humphries can be a dual threat with the read-option, but begins the season without his top three receivers from 2015. The senior led the nation's second-ranked passing offense, which averaged 347.3 yards per game. The running game may ride on the unproven talents of Mark Dodson, who transferred from Ole Miss to Memphis to Murray State, but the former four-star recruit has not carried the ball since 2014.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (2015: 5-7): The Illini hope to replace the production of graduated wide receiver Geronimo Allison (65 catches, 882 yards) with Desmond Cain, who caught 53 passes as as freshman. Balancing Lunt's talents in the offensive backfield will be Ke'Shawn Vaughn, of whom Smith told reporters: "In order for us to have success at the running game, Vaughn has to have a good year. He realizes it.'' His chance comes against the seventh-place finisher in the Ohio Valley Football Conference and draws to close the excitement of a preseason that's “been a long time coming getting to game week, and we’ve been through a lot getting to know one another, and we know a lot more about our football team now as a result,” Smith said.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Illini have nine teams on their schedule that went to a bowl game in 2015 and four ranked in the preseason top 25.

2. Smith's coaching staff has a combined 56 years experience as a head or assistant coach in the NFL.

3. Illinois has won 18 consecutive home openers, the fourth-longest streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: Illinois 41, Murray State 13