(Updated: ADDS “Freshman” before L.J. Scott in graph 2 CHANGES “Deangelo” to “Dominique” and REMOVES “to close the half” in graph 4 Light editing throughout graph 5 and GAME NOTEBOOK)

Louisville 66, Murray State 21: Brandon Radcliff and Reggie Bonnafon each had two of the host Cardinals’ six rushing touchdowns in a one-sided win over the Racers.

A week after relying on a stout defense to win its season opener, Louisville (2-0) piled on the offense against Murray State, racking up 603 yards - including 325 on the ground. Freshman L.J. Scott led the way with 126 rushing yards while Radcliff added 97.

KD Humphries threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns in one half of action for the Racers (1-1). Janawski Davis led the way with five receptions for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Jeremy Harness added 50 receiving yards and a score.

The Cardinals opened the scoring on their second drive of the game, as Dominique Brown’s 33-yard scamper set up Will Gardner’s 12-yard strike to Kai De La Cruz. An interception by Charles Gaines on Murray State’s ensuing drive led to Brown’s 2-yard TD plunge, and Scott’s 1-yard scoring run kicked off a string of four straight Louisville TDs after Murray State hit the scoresheet on CJ Bennett’s 57-yard strike to Davis.

Louisville resumed the onslaught on the opening drive of the second half, making it 52-7 on Bonnafon’s 16-yard touchdown run. Radcliff added the first of two TD rushes late in the third quarter, and the Cardinals cruised thereafter despite allowing a pair of second-half touchdown passes from Humphries.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Davis secured his second multi-TD game in as many weeks on a 9-yard scoring strike from Humphries with 2:13 remaining in the third quarter. … Louisville finished with 31 first downs and went 11-of-19 on third downs. … The Cardinals controlled the ball for more than 42 minutes.