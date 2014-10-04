Air Force 30, Navy 21: KalePearson threw for 112 yards and three touchdowns to help the Falconsstay unbeaten at home with a win over the Midshipmen.

Wide receiver Jalen Robinette hada 54-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Brown for Air Force (4-1), asBrown had three catches for 73 yards and two scores. Jacobi Owens ledthe ground attack for the Falcons with 78 yards on 23 carries.

Chris Swain rushed 14 times for103 yards and a touchdown for Navy (2-4), which turned the ball overtwice. Keenan Reynolds was 6-of-14 for 126 yards and a touchdown,with Jamir Tillman catching four of those for 63 yards.

Pearson got the Falcons on theboard first, finding Alex Ludowig for a 1-yard touchdown late in thefirst quarter, but the Midshipmen responded less than three minuteslater on Swain’s 46-yard touchdown run. Robinette found Brown on a54-yard scoring strike in the final minute of the first quarter, butReynolds’ 10-yard scoring scamper was the only tally of the secondquarter, sending the game to halftime in a 14-14 tie.

Pearson found Garrett Griffinwith a 3-yard touchdown pass midway through the third to put AirForce up for good, and Will Conant’s 22-yard field goal late in thefourth pushed the lead to 10. Reynolds connected with DeBrandonSanders on a 40-yard touchdown with just over two minutes to play,but the Midshipmen couldn’t recover an onside kick and Pearson foundBrown on a 13-yard scoring pass on fourth down in the final minute toset the final score.