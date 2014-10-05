Pearson, Air Force hold off Navy

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Late Saturday afternoon, Air Force Academy cadets were speaking openly about filling their fancy trophy case and taking a lavish trip to the White House. You couldn’t blame them.

Behind an aggressive defense that limited Navy’s top-ranked rushing attack and three touchdown passes from quarterback Kale Pearson, Air Force defeated the Midshipmen 30-21 and took a first step toward claiming the 2014 Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy.

For the seniors of the winning program, that means a trip to Washington, D.C.

“This feels great,” senior defensive back Jordan Mayes said. “One more leg and we’re on our way to the White House. That’s the goal.”

Said senior defensive lineman Nick Fitzgerald: “That’d be a great way to show the younger guys what it means and have them follow in our footsteps.”

Air Force (4-1) snapped a two-game losing streak to Navy (2-4), which has won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy the last two years and nine of the previous 11. The Falcons can clinch this season’s trophy when they play at Army on Nov. 1. Either Air Force or Navy has claimed the award each season since 1996.

Air Force built a brand new trophy case after winning the award in 2010. It has sat empty since 2012 while Navy basked in its victories.

But Saturday, the Midshipmen mustered only 36 rushing yards after halftime and 251 for the day, far below their average of 358.4 entering the game, the nation’s highest. Air Force also forced two key turnovers, including an interception by defensive back Christian Spears in the end zone to end a second-quarter Navy drive.

“I‘m very disappointed,” said Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo. “We came in here knowing we had to take care of the ball. When we play in these service academy games, taking care of the football and penalties is important.”

Navy controlled play in the first half, running 43 plays to Air Force’s 21 and going for 215 yards on the ground, but entered the break tied 14-14.

Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said his team was fortunate to be tied at that point. He said the Falcons “settled down” in the second half. They committed three personal fouls in the second half.

Calhoun said there were a couple of adjustments made that he did not reveal, but at least one of his players said it wasn’t anything schematic that enabled Air Force to slow Navy.

“We just put out more of an honest effort,” Fitzgerald said.

Air Force used 15- and 13-play scoring drives in the second half to keep Navy off the field after the Midshipmen dominated time of possession, 21:11-to-8:49, in the first half.

Will Conant of Air Force kicked a 22-yard field goal with 4:27 to play to put the Falcons up 24-14. Navy pulled to within 24-21 with 2:14 to go when running back DeBrandon Sanders caught a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Jalen Robinette of Air Force recovered the ensuing onside kick, and Pearson hit wide receiver Garrett Brown on a 13-yard touchdown pass, Brown’s second of the day, with 35 seconds to play to seal it.

The Falcons used big plays to engineer short scoring drives in the first half.

Tight end Garrett Griffin caught a crossing pass from Pearson and turned it into a 48-yard gain, setting up the Falcons at Navy’s 3-yard-line for their first score.

Robinette, a wide receiver, took a lateral and hit Brown for a 54-yard touchdown pass for the Falcons’ second touchdown.

In the first half, Chris Swain of Navy scored on a 46-yard run, and quarterback Keenan Reynolds had a 10-yard touchdown run.

Air Force pushed its season turnover total to 10. It had nine in 2013.

“The story was our inability to take care of the ball,” Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds said. “You’ve got to take care of the ball.”

NOTES: Navy QB Keenan Reynolds was hurt with 24 seconds to play and did not return. After the game he said he was OK. ... Air Force DB Justin DeCoud was ejected in the second quarter for targeting Reynolds in the head as Reynolds prepared to pitch the ball. On the play, DeCoud recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, but the penalty nullified the score. ... DeCoud’s penalty was one of the three personal fouls Air Force committed in the second quarter. ... Reynolds scored his 49th career touchdown in the second quarter to tie him with Ricky Dobbs for the Navy record. ... Navy K Nick Sloan fell to 3-for-8 for the season when he missed a 38-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. ... Navy RB Chris Swain finished with 103 rushing yards and RB Noah Copeland added 80. ... Air Force attempted a 2-point conversion following its final touchdown, but failed.