Preview: Navy vs. Army

One of college football’s great rivalries has barely resembled one of late as Army tries to snap a 13-game losing streak against No. 22 Navy on Saturday in Philadelphia, but oddsmakers don’t give the Black Knights much of a chance after installing the Midshipmen a three-touchdown favorite. The biggest factor in Navy’s favor is senior quarterback Keenan Reynolds, who is on the verge of becoming the most prolific scorer in NCAA Division I history.

Reynolds has scored all 83 of his touchdowns on the ground and needs two to break the combined FBS and FCS record for rushing TDs set by Georgia Southern’s Adrian Peterson and Towson’s Terrance West. He also needs one score to break the FBS record for total touchdowns scored, a mark he shares with former Wisconsin standout Ron Dayne and Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Dixon, who has one game remaining. If the Midshipmen defeat Army, they will have a chance to set a school record for wins in a season with 11 in the Military Bowl against Pittsburgh on Dec. 28, but the Black Knights will be eager to salvage their fifth straight losing season and 18th in the last 19. “If they talk amongst themselves, I allow them to prepare the best way they think they have to prepare themselves mentally but from my standpoint, I never talk about the streak,” Midshipmen coach Ken Niumatalolo, who reportedly is a candidate to become coach at BYU, told reporters.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Navy -21.5

ABOUT NAVY (9-2): The Midshipmen boast a potent rushing attack with Reynolds (1,093 yards, 19 touchdowns) and senior fullback Chris Swain (847, 10). Navy would claim the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy - awarded to the service academy that wins the yearly round-robin competition - with a victory after defeating Air Force 33-11 earlier this season. The Midshipmen have been ranked for five straight weeks - their longest run since an all-season 12-week stretch in 1963.

ABOUT ARMY (2-9): Coach Jeff Monken hasn’t publicly named a starting quarterback for Saturday after freshman Chris Carter made his collegiate debut in a 31-21 loss to Rutgers on Nov. 21 - the Black Knights’ fourth straight loss. Carter took over after injuries to sophomore Ahmad Bradshaw (468 rushing yards, five touchdowns) and senior A.J. Schurr (384 rushing yards, seven TDs) - Army’s second- and third-leading runners. Junior Aaron Kemper has a team-high 506 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Edgar Poe has five TDs - the most by a Black Knights receiver since 2009.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Reynolds has run for 4,279 yards and needs 65 yards to pass Northern Illinois’ Jordan Lynch (4,343) and Missouri’s Brad Smith (4,289) and move into third on the all-time FBS list for rushing yards by a quarterback, trailing only Michigan’s Denard Robinson (4,495) and West Virginia’s Pat White (4,480).

2. Each team has attempted 90 passes this season as Navy is No. 2 in the nation in rushing offense at 330.1 yards per game with Army No. 8 at 254.

3. The Midshipmen lead the series 59-49-7 and outscored the Black Knights by an average of 32-11 during the longest active winning streak by one team over another in the country, with only three games decided by seven points or fewer in that span.

PREDICTION: Navy 37, Army 14