Reynolds leads No. 21 Navy past Army

PHILADELPHIA - Keenan Reynolds set some records, but it was Navy’s defense that broke Army in the 116th meeting of the service academies Saturday before 69,722 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Reynolds closed out his brilliant career against Army by accumulating 249 yards and accounting for all three touchdowns in No. 21 Navy’s 21-17 win.

The senior is the first quarterback in the history of the rivalry to go 4-0 against an opponent.

Reynolds rushed for 136 yards and two scores and completed 6 of 14 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. He set the NCAA top-division record for most career rushing touchdowns - his 85th broke the mark held by Georgia Southern’s Adrian Peterson and Towson’s Terrance West.

Navy (10-2) leads the series 60-49-7 thanks to a record 14 straight wins over Army (2-10).

Reynolds became the first Navy quarterback to rush and pass for 1,000 yards in a season twice in a career, and his 30 career touchdown passes are also a Navy record - eclipsing Bill Byrne, who threw 29 in 1984-86.

Reynolds gave Navy the lead for good when he connected with wide receiver Jamir Tillman on a 50-yard bomb down the right sideline with 5:51 left in the third quarter, making it 21-17 after the extra point.

That’s when Navy’s defense took over. It forced three fourth-quarter turnovers - two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

“I thought both defenses played well,” said Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo, “but turnovers were the key. We couldn’t turn any of those turnovers into points, but to our defense’s credit they kept playing hard.”

Army, which led at the half, was able to muster just 89 yards in the second half on 30 plays.

Safety Daiquan Thomasson picked off a pass at the Navy goal line with 1:42 to play and safety Lorentez Barbour had an interception with 3:27 to play.

Army was traveling for a potential go-ahead score earlier in the quarter, but freshman quarterback Chris Carter fumbled the snap and Navy linebacker Ted Colburn recovered the ball at the Navy 34 yard-line with 8:33 to play.

“At halftime we kind of rallied and made a point to bring more intensity to the game,” said Barbour. “That changed the momentum. The turnovers got the crowd going. Bringing that energy helped turn the tide a little bit.”

Carter, a freshman, completed 9 of 15 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked three times, all in the second half. Wide receiver Edgar Poe caught five passes for 121 yards.

”Talent sure makes a difference,“ said Army second-year coach Jeff Monken. ”But I don’t think there was a great disparity in terms of talent tonight. We have some very talented players and these guys will mature and we’ll get more (recruits).

”It’s all about execution. I thought we had the guy wide open on the first interception. There was a little pressure from the outside linebacker on our quarterback. We tried (the pass) again. We were just trying to hit a big play. I thought we might hit (the receiver) him in stride, but it turns out they make a great play.

“It’s just man versus man. You get it or I get it and they got it.”

The Black Knights led 17-14 at halftime - their first halftime lead since 2009 when they held a 3-0 edge.

Army’s 10th touchdown reception of the season - a 39-yard, over-the-shoulder catch by Poe - provided the Black Knights with the 17-14 lead with 2:08 left in the second quarter.

Reynolds picked up 166 total yards in the first half. He carried nine times for 114 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 52 yards.

Reynolds’ second score, a 1-yard dive at the 12:18 mark of the second quarter, gave the Midshipmen a 14-10 edge. He scrambled for 35 yards on the drive.

For the second straight time in the series, the Black Knights led after the first quarter. Freshman running back Tyler Campbell sprinted 29 yards around right end and Dan Grochowski’s extra point gave Army the 10-7 edge with 4:10 left in the quarter.

Reynolds’ record-breaking score, a 58-yard scamper, came just two plays after Army had taken a 3-0 lead on its first possession. He shed a few tackles at the line of scrimmage, then broke free up the middle all alone for his 20th rushing touchdown of the season.

NOTES: The victory gives Navy the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the 15th time and 10th in the last 13 seasons. ... Navy wore hand-painted helmets depicting the seven warships that comprise the U.S. Naval Fleet. In addition, the rally cry “Damn the Torpedoes” was featured on the Navy uniforms. ... Army employed 17 different helmets, representing the 17 branches cadets can enter after graduation. ... After 134 years playing as an independent, Navy finished its first year in a conference as the American Athletic Conference West Division co-champion with Houston. ... Navy plays Pittsburgh in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28th at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. ... Army WR Edgar Poe’s six touchdown catches this season are the most by a Cadet since Jeremy Trimble’s seven scores in 2007. ... Navy has held its opponents to 21 or fewer points in 10 of its 12 games this season. ... Navy has had 11 consecutive senior classes go undefeated against Army. ... Navy has outscored Army 438-159 during the 14-game win streak.