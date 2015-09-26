Navy 28, Connecticut 18

Senior quarterback Keenan Reynolds rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns in his latest stellar performance as Navy posted a 28-18 victory over Connecticut at East Hartford, Conn.

Reynolds raised his career rushing touchdowns count to 73, four behind NCAA record-holder Montee Ball of Wisconsin. He also threw a touchdown pass to junior receiver Jamir Tillman as the Midshipmen started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2006.

Sophomore quarterback Bryant Shirreffs completed 19-of-32 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns for UConn (2-2). True freshman receiver Tyraiq Beals and sophomore tight end Tommy Myers caught touchdown passes.

The game marked the 16th occasion that Reynolds topped 100 rushing yards in his career and the 15th time he has rushed for three or more touchdowns in a game.

Reynolds is tied with former Miami (Ohio) standout Travis Prentice for second place on the career rushing touchdowns list and he ranks fourth on the total touchdowns list, another record held by Ball at 83.

Reynolds scored on a 10-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Midshipmen an 18-point lead. UConn moved to within 28-18 on Shirreffs’ six-yard scoring pass to Myers with 7:20 left but could get no closer.

Reynolds hit Tillman on a 19-yard scoring pass to give Navy a 14-3 lead with 7:02 left in the first half.

Beals caught as 39-yard touchdown pass from Shirreffs to get the Huskies back to within four points before Reynolds scored on a four-yard run to make it 21-10 with two seconds left in the half.

Junior Bobby Puyol kicked a 38-yard field goal less than four minutes into the game to get UConn on the board.

Reynolds scored on a 10-yard run with 4:33 left in the first quarter for the first of his rushing scores.