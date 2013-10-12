Preview: Navy at Duke

Host Duke comes off its first byeweek looking for a victory over its final non-conference foe of theseason, Navy, on Saturday. The Blue Devils snapped a two-game losingstreak with a 38-31 win over Troy in their last contest. TheMidshipmen are trying to reach 4-1 for the first time since 2006.Both teams feature versatilequarterbacks who can hurt the defense with their passing or runningabilities. Duke’s Brandon Connette has started the last three games,with the Blue Devils averaging 35.7 points in those starts. Navy‘sKeenan Reynolds leads the Midshipmen with 385 yards and seventouchdowns on the ground as well as 378 yards and two passing scores.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE:Duke -3

ABOUT NAVY (3-1): Coach KenNiumtatalolo is hoping to avoid a letdown against the Blue Devilsfollowing a rousing 28-10 win over Air Force last week. TheMidshipmen suffered their only loss, to WesternKentucky, following a big win over Delaware, and Niumtatalolo ishoping to avoid that same fate against Duke. “Hopefully, theWestern Kentucky game was a reality check for us that we have to comedialed in every game and play with our hair on fire even to have achance,” Niumtatalolo told the Capital Gazette.

ABOUT DUKE (3-2): The BlueDevils’ defense lived off turnovers last year, forcing 23, the mostfor the team since 2008. This year, Duke has forced six turnovers throughfive games, a stat coach David Cutcliffe wants to see grow.“I thought our coaches did a good job during the bye weekemphasizing creating turnovers,” Cutcliffe told the DurhamHerald-Sun. “That was one thing that was very evident on the(practice) field; our defense was able to create a couple or threeturnovers by getting the ball loose.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Midshipmen are hoping fora boost from the expected return of starting slot backGeoffrey Whiteside, who missed the last two games with anankle injury.

2. Connette is one rushingtouchdown away from tying Jay Calabrese for second on the BlueDevils’ all-time list with 24 and four behind all-time leader TomDavis’ 28.

3. This will be the 40thmeeting. Navy leads the series 20-14-5despite Duke winning the last two.

PREDICTION: Duke 35, Navy 28