Preview: Navy at Memphis

Memphis earned the American Athletic Conference’s top spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings that were unveiled on Tuesday, but its toughest stretch of games is just beginning. The Tigers will take on the first of three straight solid opponents when they host Navy on Saturday.

Memphis was ranked No. 13 by the selection committee but will face Navy and Houston – both of which are undefeated in the conference – before traveling to face No. 22 Temple on Nov. 21 and closing out the season against SMU. The Tigers are surging behind an offense led by extremely efficient quarterback Paxton Lynch, who has 18 touchdowns and one interception on the season. The Midshipmen have their own standout quarterback in Keenan Reynolds, though he prefers to keep the ball in his hands. Reynolds guides Navy’s triple-option attack and is tied with former Wisconsin running back Montee Ball for the NCAA record for career rushing touchdowns (77).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Memphis -7.5

ABOUT NAVY (6-1, 4-0 AAC): Reynolds rushed for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns to tie the mark in a 29-17 win over South Florida last week and has run for four scores in the last two contests. “It takes the whole offense to make this thing work,” Reynolds told reporters. “I’ve got something special planned for the O-line for next week. They’re more excited than I am (about the record).” The team is averaging 319.7 rushing yards and had three players (Reynolds, Chris Swain and Dishan Romine) record at least 115 yards last week.

MEMPHIS (8-0, 4-0): The Tigers have a habit of starting off slow and even trailed lowly Tulane 13-0 last week before ripping off the rest of the points in a 41-13 triumph. ”I do not like starting the game like that,” coach Justin Fuentes told reporters. “There are plenty of things that concern me, but not just in reference to the match up with Navy, I mean the team as a whole. I am talking about our discipline and our accountability level.” Fuentes would like his defense to stay disciplined on the edges against Navy’s triple-option and make some one-on-one tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Memphis has won 15 straight games dating back to last season.

2. Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo will be coaching his 100th career game with the school (63-36).

3. Reynolds is six behind Ball for the NCAA record for total touchdowns (rushing and receiving).

PREDICTION: Memphis 41, Navy 31