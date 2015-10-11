Prosise (three TDs) powers Notre Dame past Navy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Notre Dame running back C.J. Prosise smiled at the latest description of his running style - slithery.

That was the term Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo used to describe Prosise after the wide receiver-turned-running back led No. 15 Notre Dame to a 41-24 victory over the Midshipmen on Saturday.

“That is how I am,” said Prosise, who rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns. “I bounce off tackles and get low and make people miss.”

As Prosise bounced off tackles, the Fighting Irish bounced back from a tough loss at Clemson. Notre Dame (5-1) scored 14 points off turnovers and posted a 459-340 advantage in total yards en route to beating Navy for the fifth consecutive year.

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer passed for 281 yards and one touchdown and ran for one more. Wide receiver Will Fuller caught five passes for 80 yards and hauled in a touchdown.

“I thought our offense did a great job of controlling the football in the second half when we needed to really keep our defense off the field,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “All in all, a good victory.”

The loss snapped an eight-game win streak for Navy (4-1). Quarterback Keenan Reynolds rushed for 110 yards despite missing most of the second quarter. He completed only 2-of-4 passes for 16 yards.

Niumatalolo said Reynolds left the game because he was kicked in the shin. Reynolds returned to start the second half but sat again for part of the fourth quarter as a precautionary measure.

As for the outcome, most of Navy’s wounds were self-inflicted.

“We knew we had to play perfect against these guys, and it was probably our worst game this season,” Niumatalolo said. “We had some penalties, some turnovers, some missed assignments. Normally, we’re pretty clean on those phases, and against a good team like Notre Dame, that spells disaster.”

Notre Dame clung to a 24-21 halftime lead before a special-teams takeaway helped turn the momentum.

Navy kick returner Dishan Romine fumbled the opening kickoff to start the second half, and Notre Dame cornerback Devin Butler recovered the ball at the Navy 26-yard line.

Prosise followed with a 22-yard rushing touchdown - his second of the afternoon - to increase Notre Dame’s lead to 31-21. Prosise added an 11-yard touchdown run on the next series to make it 38-21 with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter.

Niumatalolo compared Prosise with Chuck Muncie, a three-time Pro Bowl running back with the New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers.

“Real slithery- and, next thing you know, he’s gone,” Niumatalolo said.

After Prosise’s back-to-back touchdowns, Navy cut the deficit to 38-24 on a 40-yard field goal by Austin Grebe late in the third quarter.

Notre Dame made it 41-24 on a 36-yard field goal by Justin Yoon with 9:48 remaining.

“It’s unreal the focus this team has,” Kizer said. “We’re different. We understand that this team has all the capabilities of being very good and that we can be the best team in the country each week.”

The game started well for Navy, which grabbed a 7-0 lead on its third play from scrimmage. Running back Toneo Gulley capped the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run.

Kizer rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to even the score at 7.

The Fighting Irish capitalized on a Navy turnover to grab a 14-7 lead with 10:37 left in the second quarter. Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith pounced on a fumble at the Navy 7-yard line, and Prosise found the end zone on the next play.

Notre Dame increased its lead to 21-7 as Kizer found Fuller for a 30-yard touchdown.

Navy pulled even at 21 after a pair of rushing touchdowns by fullback Quentin Ezell. The 6-foot-1, 253-pound senior scored from 45 yards and 22 yards to tie the score with 24 seconds remaining in the first half.

A 52-yard field goal by Yoon gave Notre Dame a 24-21 lead as time expired in the first half.

NOTES: Notre Dame WR Will Fuller moved into fourth place in school history with his 23rd career touchdown reception. ... Navy QB Tago Smith replaced starter Keenan Reynolds for parts of the second and fourth quarters. ... Legendary Notre Dame QB John Lujack, the 1947 Heisman Trophy winner, received a loud ovation as he performed the pregame coin toss. ... Navy basketball great David Robinson watched near the sideline as his son, Notre Dame WR Corey Robinson, played his alma mater.