Worth scores twice as Navy knocks off Notre Dame

Quarterback Will Worth rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and Navy held on for a 28-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville, Fla.

Running backs Calvin Cass Jr. and Darryl Bonner each added rushing touchdowns as the Midshipmen compiled 320 rushing yards to go along with 48 passing yards. Navy (6-2) earned its third win in the past four games.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer completed 19 of 27 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Fighting Irish. A nightmare season continued for Notre Dame (3-6), which secured its first six-loss season since Brian Kelly took over as head coach in 2010.

The Midshipmen snapped a five-year losing streak against Notre Dame in the neutral-site contest at Jacksonville's EverBank Field. Navy improved to 13-76-1 all-time in the rivalry.

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo tied a school record with his third career victory against the Fighting Irish after wins in 2009 and 2010. Niumatalolo matched former Navy coach Wayne Hardin, who beat Notre Dame in 1960, 1961 and 1963.

Notre Dame led 17-14 at halftime thanks in large part to a pair of touchdown passes from Kizer to wide receiver Torii Hunter Jr. and tight end Durham Smythe. Hunter led all receivers in the game with eight receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

In the second half, Navy grabbed a 28-24 lead with 11:51 remaining thanks to a 1-yard touchdown rush by Worth. Notre Dame marched downfield on its next possession but settled for a 31-yard field goal by Justin Yoon that cut the deficit 28-27 with 7:28 to play.

Notre Dame's defense could not make a final stop with the game on the line. Navy orchestrated a 14-play, 57-yard drive that chewed the final 7:28 off the clock and prevented the Fighting Irish offense from a comeback opportunity.