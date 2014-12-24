Navy nips San Diego State in Poinsettia Bowl

SAN DIEGO -- Navy endured a whirlwind 10 days, and the results went the Midshipmen’s way.

Overcoming four lost fumbles, Navy edged San Diego State 17-16 in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl on Tuesday night.

“I have no idea how we won,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said.

The Midshipmen (8-5) won their fourth straight game and consecutive bowl games for the second time in school history. The Midshipmen defeated archrival Army 17-10 on Dec. 13.

Junior placekicker Austin Grebe made a 24-yard field goal with 1:27 to play Tuesday for the win.

“I wanted to make it and send the seniors out on a good note,” Grebe said.

San Diego State placekicker Donny Hageman was wide right on 34-yard field-goal try with 20 seconds remaining. He converted three earlier attempts.

“They made one more play than we did,” San Diego State coach Rocky Long said. “They made a field goal and we missed one.”

Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds rushed for two touchdowns and was selected the game’s offensive most valuable player as the Midshipmen won for the sixth time in seven games.

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey gained a game-high 112 yards on 21 carries. He also set the school’s single-season rushing record at 1,867 yards.

“It’s great, but we didn’t get the win,” Pumphrey said.

The Aztecs turned the ball over three times, and the third proved decisive. Wide receiver Eric Judge fumbled a reception at the Midshipmen 37-yard line with 65 seconds remaining. Navy moved 47 yards on 10 plays to set up Grebe’s game-winning kick.

The Midshipmen lost their fourth fumble with about 12 minutes remaining, the ball recovered by linebacker Derek Largent near midfield. However, San Diego State (7-6) was unable to cash in the turnover -- the third straight between the teams -- when a fourth-down pass at Navy’s 13-yard line fell incomplete.

“There is always a discussion about that because our field-goal kicker is good from any spot once we’re inside the 30,” Long said. “But honestly, if we didn’t scored a touchdown, we would have field position. We would still win, but he didn’t kick (the last attempt) quite right.”

The Aztecs wasted a great opportunity after defensive tackle Christian Heyward recovered a fumble by Midshipman running back Ryan Williams-Jenkins in Navy territory. Judge then let a pass from quarterback Quinn Kaehler go through his hands, and the ball was intercepted by cornerback George Jamison.

“The defense came up huge for us,” Reynolds said. “Hats off to those guys. If they didn’t play as well as they did, we wouldn’t have had a chance.”

The Aztecs forged ahead 16-14 when Hageman kicked his third field goal, this one from 30 yards, with 4:16 left in the third quarter. The Aztecs settled for the field goal despite getting the ball on the Navy 16-yard line after DeBrandon Sanders muffed a punt.

Navy pulled within 14-13 on its first second-half possession, when Reynolds tumbled into the end zone after a 6-yard run. Fullback Chris Swain was the key player on the 92-yard, 6:32 drive, producing 58 yards on three carries.

Hageman’s second field goal, from 37 yards, pushed San Diego State’s lead to 13-7 midway through the second quarter.

The Aztecs extended their advantage to 10-7 on Hageman’s 43-yard field goal late in the first quarter. San Diego State took possession on a turnover, an erratic pitch from Reynolds to fullback Noah Copeland. The ball was recovered by linebacker Cody Galea.

San Diego State tied the score 7-7 on Pumphrey’s 5-yard run after a 59-yard kickoff return by Rashaad Penny. Pumphrey reached the end zone after bouncing off the pile and changing direction to go around the right side and score untouched, marking his fifth consecutive game with a touchdown.

Navy scored first, after a Kaehler interception. Kaehler’s pass to wide receiver Mikah Holder ricocheted off him and was snatched by linebacker Daniel Gonzales.

The Midshipman took over at the San Diego State 42, and 10 plays later, Reynolds collected his 21st rushing touchdown of the season. His 1-yard run put Navy ahead, 7-0.

The drive stayed alive when Navy converted a fourth-and 4 at the San Diego State 36, when running back Geoffrey Whiteside ran for 9 yards.

NOTES: San Diego State is among 27 teams nationally to play in five consecutive bowl games. ... The Aztecs had only 16 seniors on their roster. ... San Diego State offensive coordinator Bob Toledo is retiring after 39 seasons, 18 as a head coach. ... Navy had just 10 days from his final regular-season game against Army before its bowl game. That is tied for the quickest turnaround in FBS history.