Navy 42, South Alabama 40: Quarterback Keenan Reynolds ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Midshipmen held off the Jaguars to become bowl eligible.

Reynolds completed one pass for 42 yards but guided the triple-option to 388 yards on the ground as Navy (6-5) won for the fourth time in five games. Noah Copeland ran for 112 and a pair of scores while Chris Swain added 64 yards and a TD on nine carries.

Brandon Bridge went 19-of-28 for 172 yards and four touchdowns but had a tying two-point conversion attempt intercepted by Brendon Clements with 39 seconds left as South Alabama (6-6) fell for the fourth time in five games. Terrance Timmons ran for 124 yards and a TD while Shavarez Smith hauled in two scoring catches for the Jaguars.

Reynolds’ 1-yard burst with 8:22 left gave the Midshipmen a 42-27 advantage before South Alabama stormed back. Bridge’s 48-yard TD pass to Smith cut it to 42-34 with 5:31 left and he hooked up with Jones for a 10-yard score before the Jaguars were called for two straight penalties on the two-point conversion attempt and Clements sealed the game on South Alabama’s third try.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 10-0 lead and were up 17-7 after Smith’s first TD before Reynolds broke for a 67-yard score and Swain rumbled in from 34 yards to put Navy up 21-17 at the half. Copeland capped the opening drive of the third quarter with a 3-yard TD run and Reynolds’ 1-yard burst with 1:46 left in the third gave the Midshipmen a 35-20 cushion.