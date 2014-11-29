Reynolds leads Navy past South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. -- Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds ran for three touchdowns and the Midshipmen held on for a 42-40 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars on Friday afternoon at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Two South Alabama two-point conversion attempts in the final seconds failed because of penalties, allowing Navy (6-5) to escape with the win.

South Alabama (6-6) drew within two points with 39 seconds left when South Alabama quarterback Brandon Bridge threw a 10-yard pass to Jereme Jones.

An ineligible receiver downfield penalty on the conversion attempt pushed the Jaguars back to the 8-yard line and a holding call moved the ball to the Navy 18 before Navy sophomore cornerback Brandon Clements intercepted Bridge’s pass in the end zone to secure Navy’s sixth victory of the year.

“I‘m proud of our guys,” said Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo. “South Alabama is a good football team. We knew we were going to have to battle them today. They had some turnovers in the first half, and we had some turnovers in the second half. It was a hard-fought game.”

In addition to giving the Midshipmen bowl eligibility, Niumatalolo tied George Walsh for most wins in school history with 55.

Reynolds became the NCAA leader in touchdowns by a quarterback with 61. He finished the game with 119 yards on 10 carries.

After going down by as much as 10 points to South Alabama on two occasions in the outset, Navy football battled back to lead by as much as 15.

South Alabama capitalized on its first two drives to go up 10-0 in the first quarter, beginning with Terrance Timmons’s 4-yard score with 10:56 left that capped an eight-play, 73-yard drive that included back-to-back Bridge completions to Danny Woodson II for 13 and 14 yards, respectively.

On the third play of Navy’s opening drive, DeBrandon Sanders fumbled Noah Copeland’s option pitch on third-and-4 and Jaguars linebacker Maleki Harris recovered at the Midshipmen 25-yard line to set up Aleem Sunanon for a 34-yard field goal with 9:33 left in the first quarter.

Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds was stopped a yard short on fourth down on the Midshipmen 45-yard line in the ensuing possession, giving the Jaguars the ball in opposing territory with 6:20 left in the first quarter, but Navy’s Myer Krah picked Bridge off two plays later and returned it 31 yards to set up the first Midshipmen score of the contest. An illegal block penalty on USA tacked on 15 yards to the end of the return to give Navy the ball on South Alabama’s 14-yard line.

Copeland rushed for one, and then 13 yards on second down to put Navy on the board 10-7 with 4:56 left in the opening quarter.

Timmons’s 44-yard rush on South Alabama’s following possession keyed a nine-play, 74 yard South Alabama drive that ended with Smith’s three-yard touchdown reception from Bridge to extend the lead to 17-7 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

Navy again failed to convert on fourth down to open the second quarter, before Bridge was picked off by George Jamison. Reynolds then rushed 67 yards for his first score of the game to make it 17-14 South Alabama with 7:32 left in the first half.

After a South Alabama three-and-out, running back Chris Swain gave Navy the lead, 21-17, on a 34 yard scamper with 3:07 showing in the second quarter.

The Midshipmen constructed a 13-play, 76 yard scoring drive to open the second half, taking 5:56 off the clock when Copeland punched in from three yards out.

The teams subsequently traded possessions before placekicker Aleem Sunanon converted from 40 yards out to cut the Jaguars’ lead to 28-20 with 3:43 left in the third quarter.

On first down from South Alabama’s 43-yard line, Copeland broke off a 42-yard dash to the one-yard line, setting up Reynolds for a dive into the endzone to push Navy’s lead to 15 points, 35-20, with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.

The teams then traded scores, beginning with Woodson reeling in a Bridge pass from six yards out to make it 35-27 Navy at start of the fourth quarter. Reynolds again scored from a yard out to cap a six play, 81-yard Midshipmen drive to give the visitors an eight-point advantage, 42-27. Bridge found Smith in the back of the endzone from 48 yards out on the ensuing possession to pull the Jaguars within eight at 42-34 with 5:31 left in the contest.

On third and nine of Navy’s next possession, safety Montell Garner stripped the ball from Geoffrey Whiteside, Theo Rich falling on it to set South Alabama up at the Navy 48-yard line. Bridge then completed 4-of-5 passes before the touchdown to Jones to pull USA within two.

“It’s obviously pretty tough when you have a team that fights its guts out to get down there,” said Jaguars coach Joey Jones. “The defense came out and stopped them (Navy), and the offense drove down and scored and went for two. Navy fought their tails off to win the ballgame.”