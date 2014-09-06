Preview: Navy at Temple

Temple is feeling good about itself as it prepares to host Navy on Saturday. The Owls opened up the season with a stunning 37-7 win over Vanderbilt to earn their first victory in 75 years against a current member of the SEC. “I‘m really happy for them,” head coach Matt Rhule said. “They learned that if you prepare and put your heart and soul on the line and go out and play hard, good things will happen.”

Navy hopes to bounce back from a 34-17 loss to Ohio State in its season opener. The Midshipmen held a one-point lead late in the third quarter before the Buckeyes scored three touchdowns to pull away. “The pain hurts but we have a really good team and we’ll be ready,” head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “We just have to keep going up.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Navy -3.5

ABOUT TEMPLE (1-0): Junior cornerback Tavon Young was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after recording two interceptions against Vanderbilt. P.J. Walker started the season off with a bang by throwing for 207 yards and accounting for three total touchdowns. Safety Alex Wells injured his knee versus the Commodores and could miss up to six weeks.

ABOUT NAVY (0-1): Ryan Williams-Jenkins bounced back from a torn ACL injury in the spring to lead the Midshipmen in rushing with 118 yards on just seven carries against Ohio State. Quarterback Keenan Reynolds struggled against the Buckeyes, completing only two passes for 20 yards but adding 69 yards on the ground. Navy rushed for 370 yards in Week 1 and has finished with 300 or more yards in a school-record seven consecutive games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Navy has beaten Temple in three out of the last four meetings.

2. The Owls lead the nation in takeaways with seven.

3. The Midshipmen are 10-0 all-time at Lincoln Financial Field.

PREDICTION: Navy 31, Temple 27