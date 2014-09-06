Navy escapes tenacious Temple, 31-24

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds kept telling himself to push forward, to blot out the heat and humidity, to blot an early costly mistake and set himself right again.

What started as a potential nightmare for Reynolds resulted in a great escape by Navy as the Midshipmen carved up Temple with over 500 yards and survived for a 31-24 victory before 28,408 at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

Navy, which will be joining Temple in the American Athletic Conference next year, evened its record at 1-1, while Temple fell to 1-1.

Navy didn’t punt until a minute left into the fourth quarter. Yet every time it appeared Navy had the game in hand, Temple came scrambling back. Three Navy turnovers helped that cause and stunted what was otherwise a stellar rushing attack that chewed up Temple for 487 yards.

Temple converted three fourth downs on its final possession in an attempt to tie the score, but Navy’s defense held as the Midshipmen contained quarterback P.J. Walker on a desperation run that was stopped on the game’s last play at the Navy 10-yard line.

“It was hot out there and our guys continued to battle,” Navy coach Ken Niumataolo said. “P.J. Walker is a good quarterback. We had a hard time containing him. We found a way to make a play there in the end. Our guys responded. These kinds of games take a lot of years off your lifespan.”

Reynolds led the way for Navy, rushing for a game-high 173 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Though with 5:18 left in the fourth quarter, Reynolds came out with an apparent injury to his right knee. Navy trainers were seen on the sideline icing and wrapping Reynolds’ knee. Reynolds was relieved by sophomore Tago Smith.

“(The knee) is still a little sore, but I talked to the trainers and they told me not to worry and that I’ll be OK,” Reynolds said. “I was carrying a fake out and a guy came off the backside and put a helmet right to the side of my knee, and it twisted funny. But I’ll be all right. I’ll be able to play (next week against Texas State).”

Temple coach Matt Rhule said, “It’s obviously not the result we wanted in the end. I thought we rallied to make closer than it looked, but they did a great job. We did a lot of things uncharacteristic for us. It’s just not the way we wanted to play today. I think the thing you saw in this game is offensively it’s two straight games now we’re a little off early and we kind of get it together in the second half.”

Navy opened up what was a close game by scoring on its first two drives of the third quarter. Reynolds took the Midshipmen 75 yards on 14 plays, culminating in his 3-yard touchdown run. The Midshipmen added to that on just four plays on their second series of the third quarter, when running back DeBrandon Sanders went untouched for a 21-yard touchdown and a 31-14 Navy lead.

The Midshipmen’s first play resulted in a Temple touchdown, when Reynolds tried optioning the ball at the Navy 7-yard line and had it knocked away by Temple defensive end Sharif Finch, who pounced on the loose ball in the end zone.

“I know I‘m going to get it on Monday during film (review), but I was able to realize to what I was doing,” Reynolds said. “I had to refocus and move on. I didn’t get downhill and I played right to (Finch‘s) hand; it was a great play by him. It was hot though. After a few of those long runs, I felt like one of the linemen out there.”

Navy responded with 17 unanswered points, scoring on its next three drives to enter halftime ahead 17-14.

The disparity should have been greater than a field goal. Aside from Navy’s first play of the game, the Midshipmen were nearly flawless in the half, pounding Temple for 270 yards and averaging 7.9 yards a play -- with 240 coming on the ground (8.8-yard average).

By halftime, Reynolds had rushed for 150 yards on 13 carries. But two lost fumbles and a Temple stop in the red zone stymied the Midshipmen.

“We had to stay disciplined and follow the keys, it wasn’t until the second half that we started to play disciplined and stay true to our gaps,” said Temple linebacker Nate Smith, who had a game-high 13 tackles. “We had to stay true to our gaps more in the second half.”

NOTES: Navy QB Keenan Reynolds could own every record in Navy’s history by the time he is done. The junior scored a touchdown in a 10th straight game, a Navy school record. His two TDs give him 44 for his career, which ranks second in Navy history. ... Navy will be joining Temple in the American Athletic Conference next year.