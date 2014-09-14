Navy soldiers on without QB Reynolds in 35-21 win

SAN MARCOS, Texas -- The Navy football team proved that it has depth at the important position.

With highly regarded junior quarterback Keenan Reynolds on the sideline recovering from a bruised right knee, sophomore Tago Smith gained 202 yards running and passing, leading the Midshipmen to a 35-21 victory at Texas State on Saturday night.

Reynolds, a three-year starter, suffered the injury last week during the fourth quarter of a game at Temple. A few days later, reports indicated that he was expected to play this week. Instead, coach Ken Niumatalolo called on Smith to make the first start of his career.

Directing Navy’s triple-option offense, Smith rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries -- nothing special. But Reynolds made the pitchouts and handoffs that enabled other backs to excel and completed some critical passes.

“I‘m really proud of Tago,” Niumatalolo said. “He played great.”

Smith, who came to Navy (2-1) as a slot back, completed 5 of 7 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

Noah Copeland, a fullback from nearby San Antonio, gained 116 yards on 11 carries, including one run of 63 yards.

Navy gained 469 yards rushing and passing.

Smith said he was nervous before the game but expected to succeed.

“I always have confidence in myself,” Smith said. “And the coaches have confidence in me.”

Announced attendance was 32,007, second most since capacity at Bobcat Stadium was increased to 30,000 in 2012.

The faithful watched Texas State (1-1) damage its own cause with eight penalties for 99 yards in the first half, including three on its first possession.

“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Texas State quarterback Tyler Jones said. “We could have had a couple of scores in the first half that we took away with penalties.”

Texas State fell behind 28-0 but scored the next two touchdowns of the game, each on a 1-yard run -- by Jones in the second quarter and tailback Robert Lowe early in the fourth quarter. Jones passed for 231 yards and rushed for 82. Lowe ran for 92.

Navy put an end to the comeback with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Smith to wide receiver Jamir Tillman against a Texas State defense that was crowding the line of scrimmage in deference to a team that began the night second in the nation in rushing. Tillman was wide open.

“I knew it was going to be wide open because of what they were doing,” Smith said. “But when he got the ball in his hand I was like ‘please score.'”

Tillman won a race to the end zone. He said failing to score was not an option.

“It’s one of those things where I have to score,” Tillman said. “I can’t not score when you are so wide open. Coach would never let me hear the end of it.”

Smith directed Navy to touchdowns on its first four possessions of the game. The Midshipmen’s fifth possession lasted only one play and 37 seconds before the game reached halftime. They led 28-7 at the break.

The first drive covered 59 yards and was completed with a 14-yard run by Chris Swain, a 245-pound fullback. Smith had a 14-yard run along the way.

The Midshipmen produced a few firsts on their second possession, a drive that went 80 yards. Facing a first-and-20 at the Texas State 32, Smith connected with junior wide receiver Thomas Wilson for 22 yards. Wilson made a lunging catch for the first reception of his career.

Smith then found senior wide receiver Brendan Dudeck for a 6-yard touchdown. That marked the first career touchdown pass for Smith and the first TD reception for Dudeck. Smith also used his legs on the drive, producing a 27-yard run.

Navy made two long plays on the third touchdown drive, both involving slot back Geoffrey Whiteside.

The first was a spectacular 38-yard run on which Whiteside took a pitch from Smith running toward the right sideline and then cut back over the middle with quick burst.

The second big play was a nifty play-action pass from Smith to Whiteside for 19 yards to the Navy 5.

Texas State appeared to finally have stopped Navy on its fourth possession. But the Midshipmen, facing third-and-12 from the Texas State 26, called a reverse, Tillman taking a pitch from Smith and gaining 24 yards. Smith finished with a 1-yard run.

Reynolds might be back next week when Navy faces Rutgers. If he’s ready, he’ll start.

“If he’s healthy, he’s playing,” Niumatalolo said. “He’s our quarterback. Tongo’s a good quarterback, and he played a great game. But our quarterback is Keenan Reynolds.”

NOTES: Keenan Reynolds, Navy’s junior quarterback, missed the game with a bruised right knee that he suffered last week against Temple. Reynolds took a helmet to his knee in the fourth quarter. His replacement is sophomore Tago Smith. ... The Navy at Texas State game completed a two-game series between the schools. Navy beat Texas State 21-10 in 2012 in Annapolis.