Navy takes care of Tulsa, focuses on next game

Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead the No. 16 Midshipmen to a 44-21 victory over host Tulsa on Saturday.

The win by Navy sets up a showdown next week at Houston, which was upset by Connecticut 20-17 earlier in the day. If the Midshipmen beat the Cougars, they will host the American Athletic Conference championship on Dec. 5.

“Today was a great win and I thought we played good,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “But we are already moving on to the next game against Houston.”

Reynolds had 81 yards on 19 carries, surpassing Napolean McCallum as Navy’s all-time rushing leader with 4,195 yards. The Mids (9-1 overall, 7-0 AAC), who are ranked 16th in the College Football Playoff Rankings, finished with 452 yards on the ground.

“It has always been a one-game season for us, so nothing has changed,” Reynolds said. “From here on out all of our focus will be on Houston.”

Quarterback Dane Evans completed 31 of 35 passes for 277 yards for Tulsa (5-6, 2-5).

“Hats off to Navy,” Tulsa coach Phillip Montgomery said. “They are a very talented football team, very difficult to prepare for. I thought our defense played very well early, it’s just hard to keep them contained.”

The Midshipmen fumbled on their opening two possessions, losing one of those loose balls. However, they recovered and took a 7-0 when slotback Toneo Gulley took a pitch and ran 70 yards for a score -- it was the longest run of the year for Navy.

“That was a big play for us just to get some confidence going for us,” Reynolds. “And it was able to get us rolling and wake everyone up.”

A 39-yard pass from Reynolds to Jamir Tillman extended the lead to 14-0 with 10:29 left in the half. The Mids continued to pull away as Reynolds’ 1-yard plunge gave the Mids a 21-0 lead with 6:09 remaining.

Tulsa cut into the margin four minutes later on a 1-yard run by Zack Langer. That was offset when a snap sailed over Evans’ head and the ball went through the end zone for a safety, extending Navy’s lead to 23-7 at the break.

The Midshipmen outgained Tulsa 253-8 on the ground in the first half.

“I thought our defense played great,” Niumatalolo said. “We held a very high-powered offensive team down.”

Dishan Romine returned the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards to the Tulsa 8-yard line. That set up a short run by Demond Brown for a 30-7 lead.

Langer answered with a 4-yard run, pulling Tulsa to within two touchdowns. The Mids, however, were not fazed and an 8-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 3 -yard run by Quentin Ezell.

Tulsa never threatened the rest of the way. The Golden Hurricane now turns their attention to the regular-season finale at Tulane and a chance to become bowl eligible.

“Got to go down there and get us a big win,” Montgomery said. “It’s kind of a playoff season now.”