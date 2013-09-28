FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western Kentucky 19, Navy 7
September 28, 2013 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Western Kentucky 19, Navy 7: Antonio Andrews rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns as the Hilltoppers knocked off the visiting Midshipmen.

Brandon Doughty was 25-of-31 passing for 198 yards and Western Kentucky (3-2) silenced Navy’s offense. The Midshipmen (2-1) had just 183 total yards and struggled after quarterback Keenan Reynolds left midway through the second quarter with a concussion.

Andrews scored on second-half touchdown runs of 2 and 11 yards as the Hilltoppers overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit. He also caught five passes for 35 yards.

Navy struck first on Reynolds’ 1-yard touchdown run with eight minutes left in the first quarter. Western Kentucky got on the board when Garrett Schwettman booted a 30-yard field with 10:33 left in the half.

Andrews’ first scoring run gave the Hilltoppers a 10-7 edge with 5:41 left in the third quarter. His second touchdown scamper boosted the lead to 10 points with 9:39 remaining in the contest and Western Kentucky added a safety nearly four minutes later when Xavius Boyd sacked Navy quarterback John Hendrick in the end zone.

