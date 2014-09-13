Preview: Nebraska at Fresno State

No. 21 Nebraska takes to the road for the first time this season against a Fresno State squad that will be looking to extend its 13-game home winning streak on Saturday. The Cornhuskers haven’t gotten off to a 3-0 start under coach Bo Pelini since the 2011 season, which also marked the first meeting between Nebraska and Fresno State. The Bulldogs trailed by two in the fourth quarter of that last encounter before Ameer Abdullah’s 100-yard kick return swayed the momentum for the Cornhuskers in a 42-29 victory.

Abdullah’s legacy has grown since then as he now leads the FBS in all-purpose yards with 5,339. The Bulldogs had a playmaker in record-breaking passer Derek Carr but have now come to find out that replacing him at quarterback is easier said than done. Brandon Connette and Brian Burrell have shared duties under center, and through two games, they’ve combined to throw four interceptions while completing 55 percent of their passes.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN. Line: Nebraska -10

ABOUT NEBRASKA (2-0): Pelini’s team narrowly escaped an upset at home thanks to Abdullah’s 58-yard touchdown reception in the final 20 seconds of last week’s 31-24 thriller against McNeese State. When asked about the performance, Pelini told reporters, “ I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of a locker room after a win that was as quiet.” The Cornhuskers will have to be weary of Fresno State, which has averaged 46 points a game during its home winning streak.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE 0-2): The Bulldogs have been outscored 111-40 in their first two contests this season - lopsided defeats to USC and Utah. Coach Tim DeRuyter told reporters, “It’s easy to lead when you win 10 games, you win a couple conference titles, it’s hard when you get punched in the nose and you start questioning, and that’s where we’re at right now.” Getting off to a fast start will be key for the Bulldogs, who have been outscored 41-0 in the first quarter through two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Nebraska is 33-2 all-time against Mountain West opponents.

2. The Cornhuskers have the nation’s fourth-ranked rushing offense with 693 yards.

3. Fresno State has lost 17 straight games against Top 25 opponents.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 44, Fresno State 24