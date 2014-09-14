(Updated: CORRECTS 41 to 52 in notes)

No. 21 Nebraska 55, Fresno State 19: Tommy Armstrong Jr. passed for 260 yards and three scores and the Cornhuskers snapped the Bulldogs’ 13-game home winning streak.

Ameer Abdullah had 19 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown and Imani Cross added 69 yards rushing and a score for Nebraska, which is off to its first 3-0 start under coach Bo Pelini since 2011. De‘Mornay Pierson-El accounted for 150 yards in punt returns, including an 86-yard return for a score in the second quarter.

Brian Burrell threw for a touchdown and rushed for another in a leading role under center for Fresno State (0-3), which was without senior quarterback Brandon Connette (hand). Josh Harper had a game-high nine catches for 76 yards and Delvon Hardaway added a receiving score for the Bulldogs’ offense, which was outgained 562-346.

Nebraska got help from the big play on its first two drives with a 70-yard scoring strike from Armstrong to Jordan Westerkamp followed by Abdullah’s 57-yard touchdown run for a quick 14-0 edge. The Cornhuskers gave up a safety and missed a 43-yard field goal on their next two drives, but a stagnant Bulldogs’ offense was unable to capitalize as Nebraska forged ahead en route to a 27-5 halftime lead.

Burrell ended Fresno State’s scoring drought on offense at the 4:42 mark of the third quarter with a 66-yard burst to the end zone and tacked on another score in the final stanza on a 9-yard hookup with Hardaway. The Cornhuskers inserted backups in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter and Ryker Fyfe completed the scoring with 3:04 remaining on a 10-yard strike to Christian Bailey for his first career TD pass.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kenny Bell’s fifth catch of the game pushed his career total to 144, moving him into second place on Nebraska’s all-time receptions list. ... The 86-yard punt return for a touchdown by Pierson-El was the longest by a Nebraska freshman. ... Fresno State has been outscored 52-2 in the first quarter through three games.